Plymouth and Reading are both interested in signing striker Sam Smith after he left Cambridge United this summer.

Who is Sam Smith?

The 25-year-old came through the ranks at Manchester United before joining Reading in 2014 as a teenager, as he looked for a clearer path to the first-team.

Whilst Smith did make eight league appearances for the Royals, in the 2017/18 campaign, where he scored once, most of his game time in that period came out on loan.

The forward had various spells, from non-league Bishop’s Stortford to League One Oxford, before Smith left Reading when his contract expired in the summer of 2021.

A permanent switch to Cambridge followed, and it’s a move that has worked out very well for Smith, as he has impressed in the past two years in the third tier, scoring 15 goals in his first season, before backing that up with 13 goals last time out.

But, with his deal expiring, the U’s knew that keeping hold of Smith was unlikely, and he has decided to become a free agent and assess his options.

Plymouth & Reading show an interest in Sam Smith

And, there is real interest in the 25-year-old, as the Telegraph confirmed that Plymouth could be ready to offer Smith the chance to play Championship football, whilst a return to Reading is also a possibility.

“Reading and Plymouth are in competition to sign Sam Smith as a free agent following his departure from Cambridge United. Reading have already signed Harvey Knibbs, Smith’s team-mate last season, as a free agent now their EFL transfer embargo has been lifted. ‌Plymouth, meanwhile, have been looking at striker options since their promotion last season.”

It has also been claimed that Wycombe and Portsmouth are monitoring the player.

Who will sign Sam Smith?

If the two interested clubs do make a formal offer for the player, it could leave him with a very difficult decision to make.

His career path, and number of loan moves, show that he is someone who values playing week in, week out, so that may give Reading the edge. The Royals, now managed by Ruben Selles, are preparing for life back in League One, and they are in desperate need of new options in attack, with Yakou Meite and Lucas Joao among those who have moved on this summer.

As mentioned, Reading have brought in Knibbs from Cambridge, so the chance to link up with his former teammate could appeal to Smith, who may also feel he has unfinished business with the Berkshire outfit after his lack of opportunities the first time around.

Yet, Argyle are obviously a bigger pull at the moment, as they could give Smith the chance to play in the Championship, and he would no doubt back himself to make an impact at that level. After losing Niall Ennis to Blackburn, and Sam Cosgrove going back to Birmingham, Steven Schumacher would want another option up top as he looks to ensure his side compete well on their return to the second tier.