League One side Portsmouth are currently leading Plymouth Argyle and Reading in the race for Shrewsbury Town centre-back Matthew Pennington, journalist Darren Witcoop has revealed.

The 28-year-old currently plies his trade for the third-tier Shrews, who are currently without a manager following the departure of Steve Cotterill. That could put them at a disadvantage in their quest to keep him, having offered him a new contract.

Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth and Reading's interest

Plymouth are one side that have seemingly been impressed with his performances and believe he could make the step up to the Championship, with Steven Schumacher's side probably needing to utilise the free agent market quite heavily despite their promotion to the second tier.

Pompey are another side that are keen on him - and could benefit from having another central defender at their disposal following the departure of Clark Roberson - who has since moved to Israel.

The Royals, meanwhile, seem to have lost Naby Sarr with the ex-Huddersfield Town defender confirmed to have made the move to Qatar.

Scott Dann and Liam Moore have also left the club, whilst there are question marks about the futures of Amadou Mbengue and Jeriel Dorsett.

How much longer does Matthew Pennington have left on his contract?

The ex-Everton man's contract expires this summer and that's a big boost for those that are interested in him.

Reading may not be under an embargo this summer - but they will need to watch how much they spend with the Royals in desperate need of a rebuild this summer.

Pompey and the Pilgrims' budgets may not be too big either.

Which club should Matthew Pennington join?

Pompey have a clear mission of getting back to the second tier following a long stay in the third tier - and that clear mission could tempt the 28-year-old to put pen to paper on a deal at Fratton Park.

A move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium may also be appealing - because the Royals need to rebuild their squad and should be able to attract some high-quality players this summer. It's an exciting project that Pennington may want to be a part of.

But with the centre-back attracting interest from the second tier, surely that has to be the ideal destination for him.

At 28, he will want to move to the second tier sooner rather than later to prove his worth and potentially climb to the top level at some point, depending on how he does at Home Park if he moves there.

It will be interesting to see where he moves to this summer because those are three attractive possible destinations. Who makes the best pitch in front of Pennington may determine who wins the race.