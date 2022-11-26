Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher outlines transfer ambition with January window approaching

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has admitted he’s looking to strengthen his side this January in a bid to maintain their promotion push to the Championship.

Argyle have performed exceptionally well so far this season as they sit top of League One, although their form has faltered in recent weeks.

Schumacher’s side have drawn their last two league games and were beaten 5-1 away at Grimsby Town in the FA Cup first round. This highlighted the need to add depth to the squad so they’re able to compete with the likes of Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday who boast deep squads packed with quality.

However, Schumacher hasn’t been given assurances of funds in January and has admitted he will need to be persuasive if they are to add to their squad this winter.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, Schumacher said: “What we always do is put a proposal together. These are the players that we feel can improve the squad in January. These are the players that we think would give us a better chance to stay towards the top end of the division, and this is how much it’s going to cost.”

Of the squad currently, Schumacher was keen to praise the players he has but acknowledged the difficulty in recruiting new players. The squad currently has five loanees, which is the maximum an EFL team can have in a squad.

This means Argyle will have to be savvy which Schumacher is all too aware of, as he went on to admit: “It’s common sense that’s what we are going to require, but as always we have to work to our budget here. And the budget is what it is. It’s pretty much spent.

“There is a little tiny bit left from what we got given in the summer for an emergency, which we always like to do. For us to improve the squad is probably going to take further investment now.”

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Plymouth Argyle players?

1 of 25 Callum Burton 13 24 25 32

The Verdict

The position Plymouth are in recruitment wise highlights the importance of having a positive summer transfer window. They did well with their recruitment, but were still reliant on loan signings.

January signings come at a premium and adding good players in the middle of the season will be costly. However, Plymouth are in a good position to maintain their form and will need more depth to do that.

That will unfortunately come at a cost which presents a risk to a club that has sustainably managed itself well in recent years. It’s a difficult decision to make and one that will define their season.