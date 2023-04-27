The battle at the top of the League One table remains incredibly tense heading into the final two fixtures of the season.

Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town’s recent form has earned them a bit of breathing room in the race for automatic promotion.

But Sheffield Wednesday can still claw their way into contention if either side suffers a dip in form to end the campaign.

Who will earn promotion to the Championship this season?

The Owls sit four and five points behind Ipswich and Plymouth respectively, but anything can still happen in these wildly competitive League One season.

Darren Moore’s side have reached the 90-point mark and yet may have to face the uncertainty of the play-offs.

Here we take a look at how the final two rounds of games compare between these three sides…

Plymouth Argyle

The Pilgrims can earn automatic promotion with a win in either of their final two games.

Two draws will also see Steven Schumacher’s side over the line, but they will surely be eyeing a win this weekend to put it beyond any reasonable doubt with a game to spare.

Plymouth host Burton Albion on Sunday, who currently sit 16th in the table and have little to play for.

Schumacher’s side conclude the campaign away to Port Vale, who are 18th and safe from any potential relegation battle already.

Ipswich Town

Kieran McKenna’s team similarly just need one win from their final two games to secure promotion.

However, two draws may not prove enough if Wednesday manage to overcome a huge goal difference gap between the clubs.

The Tractor Boys host Exeter City on Saturday, giving them an opponent who have little to play for but pride at this stage of the campaign with the team 14th in the table.

Meanwhile, their final game of the season comes against Fleetwood Town, who are 12th and also have nothing on the line in these final few games.

Sheffield Wednesday

The cards are stacked against Wednesday going into these final two games, with Moore’s side needing two wins to have any chance of gaining automatic promotion.

The Owls first face Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, who are 13th in the table.

A final day clash with Derby County also puts Wednesday in the trickiest position of these three clubs, with the Rams still fighting for a play-off place.

Paul Warne’s team are currently sixth in the table, but will likely need a result to ensure their place in the top six on the final day.