Newly promoted Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday could be among several potential suitors for Chiedozie Ogbene this summer.

According to Rob Staton, the Rotherham United forward has had multiple clubs show an interest in signing him in the upcoming transfer window, including those coming up from League One for next year.

Ogbene’s time with the Millers is set to come to an end in the coming weeks as he is nearing the end of his current contract.

Who is interested in signing Chiedozie Ogbene?

There are several Championship sides taking a keen interest in the Ireland international.

Other clubs abroad have also registered an interest in Ogbene, meaning there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding his future.

Swansea City were heavily linked with a move for the player in the January transfer window but were unable to strike an agreement with Rotherham for the player.

Millwall and Middlesbrough were also credited with an interest during the Championship season, but Ogbene still remained with the Millers.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge have also been linked with signing the 26-year-old.

Ogbene is set to play a role in the upcoming Ireland camp, with international fixtures against Greece and Gibraltar coming later this month.

This could delay any decision over his future, with his focus on helping Stephen Kenny’s side qualify for Euro 2024.

How did Chiedozie Ogbene fare for Rotherham United last season?

The versatile forward featured 39 times for the club as Matt Taylor’s side avoided relegation to League One.

Ogbene’s contribution of eight goals and four assists proved crucial to keeping the team in the Championship for another year.

Ogbene helped cement the side in the second tier, having proven to be a yo-yo club in recent seasons.

His performances for Rotherham have earned him a lot of plaudits, which has led to a lucrative market opening up for his signature as a free agent this summer.

Would Chiedozie Ogbene be a good signing for a Championship club?

There is no surprise to his development as there are a number of clubs that Ogbene could improve.

His versatility will be a huge asset as he can play centrally up front or on the right flank.

He has also proven he can take the jump up a level quite seamlessly having performed well in League One and then the Championship for Rotherham.

Ogbene’s performances for Ireland have also caught plenty of attention, in particular his man-of-the-match contribution against World Cup finalists France earlier this year in a 1-0 defeat.