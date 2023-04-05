Sheffield Wednesday have to take "maximum points" from their games against Oxford United and Accrington Stanley over Easter Weekend because Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Barnsley are waiting to capitalise, former Owls midfielder Carlton Palmer has warned.

Darren Moore's side moved back to the top of League One on the weekend thanks to a 1-1 draw against Lincoln City but it is very tight in the race for automatic promotion.

Wednesday have failed to win any of their last five games, which means that Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town now hold an advantage. Plymouth are a point behind them and Ipswich are two points back but both have a game in hand over the Owls.

Who do Sheffield Wednesday play this weekend?

Easter is the busiest weekend of the EFL calendar and Wednesday will play two games in four days as a result.

On Friday, they head to the Kassam Stadium to face an Oxford side that are showing signs of improvement under new boss Liam Manning while Easter Monday sees Wednesday back at Hillsborough as they host Accrington.

What has Carlton Palmer warned Sheffield Wednesday?

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer has claimed that the Owls need to take maximum points against the two relegation candidates.

He explained: "Sheffield Wednesday have had a fantastic season thus far. It's the worst time of the season to have the run that they're on.

"But with six games to go, I think the next two games define their season. Oxford United away and Accrington Stanley at home, they need maximum points.

"Plymouth, Ipswich, and Barnsley have all hit big runs at the right end of the season so Sheffield Wednesday can't afford to slip up now.

"They need to just get six points on the board and I think near as damn it them automatically promoted. Should they not, then there is a problem because as I said, those teams are on fantastic runs."

Could Sheffield Wednesday miss out on the top two?

It's hard to argue with Palmer and his thoughts will likely be echoed by the majority of Wednesday supporters.

The Owls have struggled in recent weeks and this weekend's opponents both have a lot to play for but these are two games they have to be winning.

With the teams around them closing in, failing to do so could see them drop out of the top two without much time to turn things around.

Not only that, it will mean that the pressure is cranked up even further for their remaining fixtures.