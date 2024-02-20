Highlights Plymouth Argyle faced Leeds United multiple times, giving them tough opposition each time but ultimately coming up short.

Ian Foster's team put up a good fight against Leeds United, learning and improving with each encounter despite the losses.

Leeds United's defensive strength leads them to a promotion push, as they maintain solid performances and hold steady against strong opponents.

It’s safe to say Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United will be sick of the sight of each other after their recent run-ins.

The two sides have gone head-to-head four times in the last three months, with United emerging victorious in both Championship matches, before a drawn FA Cup third round tie was eventually settled 4-1 in Leeds’ favour after extra time of the replay.

The Pilgrims went toe to toe with their opponents for for the majority of the matches between the pair before ultimately coming up short, leaving boss Ian Foster to declare ‘I am glad to see the back of Leeds, they are an excellent team,” as reported by The Leeds Press.

That feeling will be shared in Yorkshire as well, with Daniel Farke’s side being given a run for their money with a side that was two divisions lower than them last year, with their sprinkles of Premier League quality ultimately proving the difference.

Plymouth Argyle will take heart from Leeds United displays

Ian Foster hasn’t even been in the hot seat at Home Park for two months, but has already faced Leeds United three times, and will no doubt have learned a lot about his team along the way.

A battling 1-1 draw in the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round at Elland Road was just his fourth match in charge of his new side, who put in a tremendous second half shift to earn a replay thanks to Adam Randell’s leveller.

The scores were locked at one apiece after 90 minutes yet again after the replay - with Willy Gnonto’s effort cancelled out by Brendan Galloway, before three strikes in extra time put the tiring hosts to the sword.

Things were slightly more straight forward in their most recent encounter - with Gnonto once again finding the net early on before Georginio Rutter doubled the advantage - but the home side constantly threatened to build up a head of steam, which ultimately lead to nothing.

Foster was delighted with his side’s efforts once again at the weekend, as Argyle look to retain Championship status after winning the League One title with 101 points last season.

He told Plymouth Live: “"I think we have to be quite level-headed about where we are at and when we come up against teams of the level of Leeds we have to be respectful of where they are and where we are.

"In terms of the performance, the players maximised their efforts and they stuck to the game plan brilliantly. There is two moments in the game that have cost us.

"We have limited Leeds to an xG of 0.78, which is one of their lowest in the season. They have had two shots on target in the game so it shows you we have been close against top opposition. We have limited them to very few opportunities and we have posed a threat the other way so I'm proud of the players' efforts.”

It will be Leeds' defensive solidity that will lead them to promotion push

For a side renowned for their gung-ho approach which has seen more goals scored in their games than any other this season, restricting a team with bags of quality will be a stick to clutch at for Foster, despite coming away from the weekend’s match empty handed.

The Greens have made Home Park something of a fortress in recent seasons with just four defeats in Devon all campaign, so Farke was delighted to have come away from the South West with all three points.

“It was important to add another clean sheet, a really good [defensive] performance. We started really well in the game,” he told Sky Sports post-match.

"But then also, there were one or two periods of the game where we had to stay strong and didn't allow them to have chances.

Championship Table (As it stands February 19th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 33 43 78 2 Leeds United 33 35 69 3 Southampton 32 25 67 4 Ipswich Town 32 20 66 5 West Brom 32 14 52 6 Coventry City 33 14 51

"Definitely a deserved win but hard fought. I'm pretty proud, especially with the clean sheet today. The first side to win here since October.

“So it says a lot about Plymouth, so to travel away and pick up three points? It's massive.

"There were periods where we had to accept the quality of the opponent. You have to dig in, you don't lose your nerve, and have to have togetherness, unity, and compactness.”

All the talk of Leeds United focuses on the exploits of Gnonto, Rutter and Crysencio Summerville up top, but the Yorkshire-based side have the joint-stingiest defence in the Championship this campaign, with just 26 shots finding their way past their resolute backline.

Eight straight wins sees them sit in second spot as it stands, although Russell Martin’s Southampton side have a game in hand to make up their two point deficit, in a promotion race that is destined to go down to the wire.

After being put through their paces by Plymouth Argyle yet again, Farke can breathe easy knowing he won’t have to come up against the team in green again this season. They were put to the test by the Pilgrims, and they passed with flying colours.