Plymouth Argyle are looking to complete a late transfer window move for Reading FC attacker Femi Azeez.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the Championship club are still looking to make more additions to their squad before the window closes.

Azeez a key man for Reading

Initially linking up with the Royals' youth ranks when he joined in 2019, Azeez is now becoming a more regular feature at senior level for the club.

In total, the 22-year-old has made 70 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists.

That includes a total of five goals and six assists for Reading during the current campaign, with the Royals battling to avoid a second consecutive relegation amid their ongoing financial issues.

Femi Azeez senior record for Reading - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 1 0 0 2021/22 14 2 0 2022/23 21 0 2 2023/23 34 5 6 As of 1st February 2024

Now it seems as though the form of Azeez means is starting to attract attention from elsewhere, as we enter the final hours of the current transfer window.

Plymouth chasing late deal for Azeez

According to this latest update from Football Insider, Plymouth are now working hard to beat Thursday's 11:00pm deadline to complete the signing of Azeez from Reading.

It is suggested that the 22-year-old could potentially prove to be a replacement for Finn Azaz, who spent the first half of this season on loan at Home Park, before being recalled by Aston Villa, and sold to Plymouth's Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

The Pilgrims have already enjoyed a busy January transfer window that has seen them make five signings so far.

Matthew Sorinola and Adam Forshaw have completed permanent moves to the club, while Tottenham duo Ash Phillips and Alfie Devine, as well as Leeds' Darko Gyabi, have joined on loan.

Azeez' contract with Reading is set to expire at the end of this season, meaning this could be the Royals' last chance to cash in on him.

Plymouth looking to keep clear of the Championship relegation zone

Following their promotion from League One last season, Plymouth will now be aiming to retain their Championship status beyond this season.

The Pilgrims currently sit 15th in the Championship table, eight points clear of the relegation zone, with 18 league games still to play in this campaign.

Ian Foster's side are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Wales to take on Swansea City.

Azeez could be a good signing for Plymouth

It does feel as though this could be a smart piece of business for Plymouth to complete, should they pull it off.

The departure of Azaz has left them rather short in the attacking midfield positions, and that is a role that Azeez ought to be capable of filling.

Given he already has Championship experience, he could be a reliable option for that role as well. Meanwhile, his contract situation and Reading's financial troubles, mean he might be more affordable for Plymouth, than might otherwise be the case.

With that in mind, this does look like a deal that could be well worth pursuing for Plymouth, before the transfer closes later on tonight.