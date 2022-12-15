Plymouth dealt fresh blow over summer signing as update emerges

Plymouth Argyle wing-back Mickel Miller is facing several more weeks on the sidelines due to injury, manager Steven Schumacher has revealed.

Miller joined the Pilgrims back in the summer transfer window following his departure from Rotherham United, signing a two-year deal at Home Park.

But after suffering tearing a thigh muscle in pre-season, the 27-year-old did not make his debut for the club until November.

The wing-back was then forced off at half time during Plymouth’s goalless draw with Cambridge at the weekend, in what was just his fourth appearance for the club.

Now it seems as though that injury, is one that will now keep him out of action for another significant period.

Providing an update on Miller ahead of his side’s clash with Morecambe on Saturday afternoon, Schumacher told Plymouth Live: “He said he was just aware his hamstring tightened up as he was sprinting right towards the end of the first half. We don’t want them types of injuries but sometimes they are unavoidable.

“He went for a scan on Monday and the diagnosis was he could be between four to six weeks, which is a bit of a blow because he was just getting himself back in contention.”

Plymouth are set to go into that game second in the League One table, a point behind leaders Ipswich, and two clear of the play-off places.

The Verdict

This does feel like a big blow for Plymouth at a rather bad time of the season.

After an excellent start to the campaign, the Pilgrims have started to falter with some less positive results in more recent weeks, allowing them to be leapfrogged by Ipswich in the table.

That appears to have led to some questions about whether they have the squad depth required to stay the course in the battle for promotion, so losing the services of Miller for several weeks is not going to help them.

Indeed, having only managed to make a handful of appearances since his last injury, this is far from the sort of update that Miller would have wanted either, so you do have to feel some sympathy for those involved in this situation.