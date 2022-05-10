Plymouth confirm significant player decision after recent talks

Plymouth Argyle have confirmed that influential midfielder Panutche Camara can leave the club this summer after he refused to sign a new contract.

📰 Panutche Camara has been made available for transfer away from Home Park. Extended talks had been ongoing regarding a significantly improved deal for the Guinea-Bissau international midfielder, but these talks have ended.#pafc — Plymouth Argyle FC (@only1argyle) May 10, 2022

The Guinea-Bissau international enjoyed a fine year with the Pilgrims, who missed out on a play-off place on the final day of the season in dramatic fashion, scoring four goals and registering six assists.

Due to those performances, the League One side had looked to tie Camara down to a longer deal, with his current one expiring in the summer of 2023.

However, in an update shared on the club’s official site this evening, they revealed that Camara has been made available for transfer after he made it clear that he wouldn’t sign fresh terms.

Therefore, Argyle are now actively looking to sell the player in the summer window to ensure they get a fee for the midfielder who could leave on a free in 12 months time.

It’s not clear which clubs are interested in Camara right now but he has previously attracted attention from Burnley and Barnsley prior to the January transfer window.

The verdict

This is obviously a blow for Plymouth because Camara was a key member of the team and it will be hard to replace someone with his quality.

Despite that, you can understand the approach from the club, as they need to get a fee for the player, which can then be given to the manager to try and improve the squad as a whole.

From Camara’s perspective, it’s sad that his time at Home Park is ending like this, and some won’t be happy at all with his conduct, but he is good enough to be playing at a higher level and clearly wants to test himself.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.