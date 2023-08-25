Highlights Plymouth Argyle are set to sign complete the signing of Josh Coburn from Middlesbrough.

The striker is set to join the Pilgrims on loan from their Championship rivals.

Coburn impressed during a loan spell in League One with Bristol Rovers last season.

Plymouth Argyle are set to complete the signing of Josh Coburn from Middlesbrough.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the striker is set to complete a loan move to the Pilgrims.

How has Coburn's career gone so far?

Having initially played at youth level for Sunderland, Coburn then joined Middlesbrough academy ranks in 2019, making the step-up to first-team level two years later.

The striker has since gone on to make 28 appearances in all competitions for Boro, scoring six goals in that time, including a memorable extra time winner against Tottenham in the fifth round of the FA Cup in March 2022.

Coburn then spent last season on loan in League One with Bristol Rovers, where he again impressed with ten goals in 35 league appearances.

Having returned to the Riverside Stadium in the summer, the 20-year-old signed a new long-term contract with the club, but has made just one substitute appearance in the Championship for 'Boro so far this season, and now looks set for a move elsewhere before the summer window closes.

Plymouth set to swoop for striker

According to this latest update, Coburn has now agreed a deal to join Plymouth on loan, in a deal that ought to see him get more regular game time.

It is thought that a number of clubs have made enquiries about a loan deal for Coburn, but it looks as though the Pilgrims will be the ones to win the race for his signature, having moved quickly to bring him to Home Park.

If confirmed, Coburn will become Plymouth's tenth signing of the summer window. Julio Pleguezuelo, Conor Hazard, Lewis Gibson and the returning duo of Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker have all completed permanent moves to the club this summer.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa duo Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Fizz Azaz - the latter for a second time - along with Everton's Lewis Warrington and Wolves' Luke Cundle, have all already joined Plymouth on season-long loan deals.

Following their promotion as League One title winners last season, Plymouth have taken four points from their opening three league games, having been beaten by a stoppage time winner against Southampton last time out. They now sit 11th in the early Championship standings, ahead of their trip to St Andrew's to face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Middlesbrough meanwhile, have just one point from three games to their name, and sit 23rd going into their clash with West Brom at The Hawthorns this weekend.

Will Coburn be a good signing for Plymouth?

This does look as though it could be a very smart piece of business for Plymouth to get done.

Having seen Niall Ennis and Luke Jephcott leave for Blackburn and St Johnstone respectively, it does look as though they need some attacking reinforcements this summer.

Coburn provides them with that, and his record and performances even at this early stage of his career, suggest he can be a threat for Schumacher's side.

A move such as this should also give Coburn the chance to test himself in the Championship on a regular basis, meaning it ought to be a deal that works well for all involved.