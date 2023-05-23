The future of Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City target Niall Ennis "should be settled fast", according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Nixon has claimed that the forward remaining at Plymouth Argyle is not out of the question but that "it will come down to cash".

Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City in Niall Ennis chase

Yesterday, Nixon reported that both Blackburn and Swansea were interested in signing Ennis, who is out of contract at Home Park this summer.

Rovers are said to be keen on adding more forward firepower after seeing both Ben Brereton Diaz and Bradley Dack leave on a free transfer this summer.

The Swans are also understood to be keen but the uncertainty surrounding manager Russell Martin, who looks set to join Southampton, could prove an obstacle.

The 24-year-old scored 12 goals and added six assists to help the Pilgrims win the League One title and seal promotion to the Championship in 2022/23.

Plymouth have confirmed that new terms have been offered to Ennis as they look to keep hold of him ahead of their return to the second tier next season.

It seems the ball is now in the player's court as he weighs up the options available to him ahead of the 2023/24 campaign but it seems a decision is expected soon.

Nixon has reported that Ennis' future "should be settled fast".

Pressed on Plymouth's chances of agreeing new terms with the forward and keeping hold of him, Nixon claimed he wouldn't dismiss it but that "it will come down to cash".

That could be an issue for Argyle as it has been suggested that he could get a better deal from either Blackburn or Swansea.

Ennis came through the Wolves academy but left to join Plymouth permanently in January 2021 after impressing on loan at Doncaster Rovers the previous season.

Plymouth Argyle summer transfer plans

The Pilgrims have been one of the best-run clubs in the EFL over the past 18 months or so but they face a sizeable challenge this summer in getting ready for the Championship.

Replacing loan players will be high on their list of priorities, with the likes of Bali Mumba and Finn Azaz central to their success last season, while they will be desperate to hold onto the likes of Jordan Houghton, James Wilson, Dan Scarr, Ryan Hardie, and Ennis, who are out of contract and have been offered new deals.