Plymouth Argyle’s Steven Schumacher reveals transfer update

Plymouth Argyle looked like they would be play-off certainties in League One last season, spending the majority of the campaign in the top six.

However, as the season drew on and came to a close, the Pilgrims had to settle for seventh place and were forced to watch on as some of their divisional rivals battled it out for a spot in the Championship instead.

When it came down to it, Steven Schumacher’s side just didn’t have enough to secure a top six spot. They ended up just three points off the play-offs, with Wycombe taking the final position from them.

The Argyle boss then will no doubt have a look at his team in the offseason and decide where he needs to bring in fresh faces and what areas of the field need some improvement. According to Plymouth Live, it looks as though Schumacher has done just that and fancies adding another striker to the mix during the window.

They’ve brought in four new players so far, including Mickel Miller from Rotherham and Finn Azaz on a loan from Aston Villa. Next up though seems to be a forward and he has plenty of time to try and search for a suitable option before the window closes at the end of August.

Speaking to Plymouth Live about signing a forward, Schumacher said: “I’m going to try and get one more in, at least, and then, if we have got any money left in the budget, we are going to assess what else we might need.

“Targets have been identified and we are having initial discussions, nothing confirmed as yet, but we are hoping to bring in a forward.”

It appears as though a new striker could be high up on the agenda at Argyle then – and the boss will be hoping that whoever comes into the club can help fire them to the elusive promotion to the second tier that they are continuing to try and achieve.

The Verdict

Steven Schumacher has done a solid job with Plymouth so far and continued to get the side challenging even when Ryan Lowe left.

He just couldn’t quite do enough at the club come the end of the last campaign and he won’t want a repeat performance next time out. Argyle do have some good strikers already on their books – Ryan Hardie has been linked with moves higher up the pyramid, as has Niall Ennis in the past – but it seems as though the manager wants even more.

It’s easier said than done in this market to land a decent forward too, with some of the best in that position costing mega-money. If you are a proven goalscorer at any level of the Football League, then the chances are that you won’t be allowed to leave your current club on the cheap.

Plymouth are blessed with huge amounts of wealth either, so they may need to scour the transfer market, find some cheap and bargain buys in that area and then calculate whether it would be a good deal for them.