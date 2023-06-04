Plymouth Argyle enjoyed a massively successful season in League One.

The Pilgrims earned an impressive 101 points to gain promotion to the Championship.

Steven Schumacher’s side saw off competition from Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday to also seal top spot in the third-tier to clinch the league title.

Steven Schumacher's Plymouth currently top League One | Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs.

Plymouth will now be hoping to cement their position in the Championship next season, which will be the aim of everyone at the club: players, staff and supporters.

Who are the most famous Plymouth Argyle supporters?

Here we look at the most famous faces that could be spotted at Home Park in support of the team…

Josh Widdicombe

The comedian has been outspoken of his support for the team, even writing a column on Plymouth for the Guardian in the past.

Widdicombe is known for his stand-up, but has also become a TV personality, appearing on many comedy panel shows over the years.

He is a boyhood fan of the club, having grown up in the area.

Chris Wood

Not to be mistaken with the Newcastle United striker, the Bastille drummer of the same name is a fan of Plymouth.

The 37-year-old, also known as Woody, has been interviewed about his support for the club in recent years.

Woody is now hoping his son can follow in his footsteps and enjoy the Pilgrims as well.

Who does Greg Hands support?

The conservative member of Parliament is a fan of the Championship club.

He has posted to social media that he has attended supporters’ parties in the past, and he can regularly be found attending fixtures at Home Park.

Hands is currently Chairman of the conservative party.

Evander Holyfield

This is one of the more fanciful connections to Plymouth, but the former boxer is an honorary fan of Plymouth.

He was once the undisputed heavyweight champion in the 1980s, but he was also made a supporter of the Pilgrims.

Plymouth’s name was drawn from a hat on Soccer AM during a segment involving Holyfield as the programme looked to find a team for him to follow.

Is Dawn French a Plymouth fan?

The former Vicar of Dibley star is a well known supporter of Plymouth Argyle and can often be found attending games at Home Park.

She once discussed the state of the club with Arsene Wenger while being a guest on the Graham Norton show on BBC.

The comedian has been very outspoken of her support for the club, with a family connection leading her to a lifetime of supporting the Pilgrims.