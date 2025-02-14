This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Miron Muslic has already earned plenty of admirers in his few weeks in charge of Plymouth Argyle, with the Austrian immediately turning fortunes around for the Championship strugglers.

As well as claiming the scalp of Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round last weekend, the former Cercle Brugge boss has masterminded successive victories over West Bromwich Albion and Millwall to lift the Greens off the bottom of the second tier table, and keep hopes of survival very much alive.

With his chest-beating speeches to his charges and quick turnaround in results at Home Park, Argyle could well pull off the most unlikely of survival acts come the end of the season, with the man in the dugout sure to be catching the eye as a result.

With this in mind, we spoke to Football League World’s Plymouth Argyle fan pundit Chris about the first few weeks of Muslic’s reign in Devon, and what he predicts for the future for the 42-year-old.

Miron Muslic’s early Plymouth Argyle success will have tongues wagging

‘Thank you for the Muslic’ the Green Army cried as their side saw off the Premier League leaders last weekend, and that rendition will be belted out from rooftops all across Britain’s Ocean City if the Pilgrims can remain in the second tier come May.

After Wayne Rooney’s time in charge in Devon ended in disaster, there were plenty of Janners happy to throw in the towel and accept their fate of returning to League One next season, but the Austrian had very different ideas the day he walked into Home Park.

From that rousing speech on his first day that did the rounds on social media, to the courage and belief he has lifted into a side that were deflated at the bottom of the division a matter of weeks ago, this man has all the marks of being a great leader of men.

Things were rocky at first, sure, but a last-minute equaliser against Sunderland capped off a fine display at the Stadium of Light where the Greens more than deserved a point, before successive successes against the Baggies and the Lions lifted them from the bottom of the pile.

The ramshackle group that came into 2025 are now a well-drilled, disciplined unit that don’t give the opposition an inch, just as Millwall found out to their cost in the 5-1 defeat on Wednesday.

Home Park believes once again, and having produced great results in his previous stint at Belgium, Argyle are hoping the same happens with them over the next few months and beyond, with Muslic steering the good ship Mayflower across the stormy seas.

As ever, attention is going to turn the Pilgrims’ way if that success carries on, and Chris reflects on the situation the club find themselves in right now.

Plymouth Argyle's results under Muslic (Soccerbase) Competition Opposition Result Championship Millwall (H) 5-1 FA Cup Liverpool (H) 1-0 W Championship West Bromwich Albion (H) 2-1 W Championship Sunderland (A) 2-2 D Championship Burnley (H) 0-5 L Championship Queens Park Rangers (H) 0-1 L Championship Oxford United (H) 1-1 D

The Argyle fan said: “So far Miron Muslic has been a revelation to Argyle, not only to the club but also to the fanbase. Once again, he has united the fans under a single head coach, who seems to be proving the critics wrong about our ability.

“So far, he has readjusted the shape of the lineup, as well as encouraged players to get the best out of them. This was what we saw in the Steven Schumacher days, but unfortunately lost under Ian Foster and Wayne Rooney.

“Coupled with this, he seems to have instilled a new mentality to get the best out of the players, and also uniting the fanbase behind the players, rather than simple criticisms.

“He also has the inclusivity of his own staff, rather than bring in a mishmash of different coaches to try and improve the squad, and therefore helping to unite the backroom staff.

Related Plymouth Argyle must already have made up their minds regarding January loanee Tymoteusz Puchacz has been an instant hit at Home Park since signing on loan last month

“There is a lot of rumours about him being pinched in the summer to go on to better things should he keep Argyle up, however, if you look at it from an Argyle perceptive, he seems to be very much behind the Argyle philosophy, and seems to love the club more than anything else.

“His focus is on keeping Argyle in the Championship, which he seems to be on course to do, with recent back-to-back league wins against West Brom and Millwall.

“Hopefully, he won't pinched by anyone in the summer, or going forward, and hopefully he will be able to continue his record to keep us in the Championship.”

Plymouth Argyle will want to avoid Steven Schumacher, Ryan Lowe repeats with Miron Muslic

Plymouth Argyle will be sick to the back teeth of being seen as a stepping stone for players and managers alike, having been burned too often in the past as the most talented Pilgrims set sail for pastures new.

In terms of managerial appointments, both Ryan Lowe and Schumacher jumped at the earliest opportunity over the past few years, with both getting their comeuppance at Preston North End and Stoke City after their lack of loyalty.

That has often left Simon Hallett and the Home Park hierarchy having to head back to the drawing board in terms of the person in the dugout, with Foster and Rooney both failing to keep the standards of the football club as high as they could have been during their time in charge.

It looks like the third time has been a charm with Muslic though, with the Austrian already engraving his imprint into this Argyle side, with every tackle, clearance and header celebrated like a match-winning goal.

This isn’t a team that will roll over like they did in the early part of the campaign, they are here to stand up for themselves and turn the tables on the opposition and will tread over whoever they have to claim all three points en route to safety.

Why take two touches when one will do? That seems to be the mantra instilled in the Greens right now, with territory being claimed and scraps being fought for in the opposition half, before building attacks from there.

Not even the best team in the World had the answer for that, and as Muslic’s reputation continues to blossom, he is already proving to be the best signing that Argyle have made in many years.

This man is special. He needs to be kept at all costs. Devon is dreaming and Miron made it happen, this could be a story that keeps on giving, if he gets the time to write it.