Plymouth Argyle have given their supporters quite the ride in recent seasons, with five promotions and three relegations since the turn of the Century.

From League Two to the Championship twice over, the Greens have endured more than most over the past 24 years, with the Green Army staying true to their side during the most testing of times.

Within that number are some familiar faces to you and me, with the Pilgrims having their fair share of celebrity fans, with a number of stars from the local area following the Home Park outfit.

Here we take a look at four of the biggest names to pledge their allegiance to the green side of Devon, with some being regular members of the support both home and away.

Josh Widdicombe

Star of The Last Leg, as well as his own sitcom Josh, Josh Widdicombe is one of biggest household names to be associated with Argyle.

The 90s football podcast ‘Quickly Kevin, will he score?’ host grew up in Devon, and has since spoken about his love for the Greens that blossomed during his youth.

The comedian was on hand to carry to the Bristol Street Motors Trophy during the 2023 final, as Argyle faced Bolton Wanderers at Wembley, with Vernon Kay and Paddy McGuinness doing the honours for the Trotters.

Widdicombe starred in a Sky Sports advert for the EFL earlier this season, as he outlined his whimsical thoughts for the campaign under new boss Wayne Rooney.

He said: “This season as with every season as a Plymouth Argyle fan is about hope. Not belief, I have never had belief - hope. And that hope is based all on the shoulders of Wayne Rooney.

"Remember the name? Wayne Rooney is our manager. Is it too much to hope Wayne Rooney - the best pundit at the Euros, we all saw it - comes in, he transforms the team, we make maybe the play-offs? Not automatic, let's not be unrealistic. We make the play-offs.

Plymouth Argyle celebrity fans Name Occupation Josh Widdicombe Comedian Dawn French Comedian Chris Wood (Woody) Musician Jack McDermott (Pieface) Influencer

"Maybe we could just hope when I go to my first game I meet Wayne Rooney, we become firm friends. Me and my wife Rose, him and Coleen and his boys.

"Maybe have a chat, maybe we holiday together, maybe I ask him about those photos Coleen put on Instagram of them all in matching Christmas pyjamas. What's your take on that Wayne?

"And then maybe Wayne's results go so well he leaves and he goes to Everton, and then he stops returning my calls. Plymouth go back to where they were and it all feels like a dream. Is that too much to hope for?"

Dawn French

There seems to be a running theme that sitcom stars from the local area support Argyle, with Dawn French another rib tickler that has green in her heart.

The ‘Vicar of Dibley’ performer spoke about her love of the Pilgrims during an interview on The Graham Norton Show back in 2020, sitting alongside former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

French said: “I have supported Plymouth Argyle in my life. My family are from that part of the world.”

The ‘French and Saunders’ star also sent a commiseration message to the side after their 2016 League Two playoff final defeat to AFC Wimbledon, as seen below.

Chris Wood (Woody the Drum)

Chris Wood AKA Woody has been very vocal about his love of the Pilgrims, and is still a presence among the Green Army, when life with British rock band Bastille allows him to be, that is.

The drummer has been selling out shows since 2010, but still makes the effort to follow his beloved side in person when touring life permits, with the 39-year-old in attendance as Argyle drew 1-1 with QPR last month.

The Argyle fan has also been a regular feature in the commentary box for Pilgrims matches in the past, with appearances on BBC Radio Devon during his time with the band.

As well as that, he also brought his drum-playing attributes to Adams Park in 2015, although his backing didn’t have the required effect.

Woody said: It was Wycombe Wanderers away in the play-offs and I filled in for Charlie who's a regular drummer down the Devonport end.

"It didn't really help as we got absolutely spanked but it was fun for a bit."

Jack McDermott AKA Pieface

Having been a regular at Home Park for years, Jack McDermott shot to fame in 2015 when he appeared in reality TV show Big Brother.

Since then, the Argyle fan has risen to become a top online presence, with over 900,000 subscribers to his Twitch account, where he is often seen playing FIFA.

The lifelong member of the Green Army is still regularly attending Argyle games, with matchday vlogs from away fixtures uploaded to his YouTube account.

Whether he is polishing off a Wetherspoon’s mixed grill, giving his halftime pasty review, or getting the minibus driver to down a panna cotta, he’s always got something going on, with Argyle right at the forefront.