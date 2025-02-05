This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Miron Muslic is not yet even a month in charge at Plymouth Argyle but his impact is already being felt.

The Pilgrims opted to dismiss Wayne Rooney at the end of 2024, and landed on the 42-year-old to be his successor.

Muslic previously coached in Austria and Belgium, working with the likes of Ried and Cercle Brugge.

The move to Home Park is his first foray into English football, with Plymouth hoping he can steer the team towards safety from relegation to League One.

Miron Muslic's Plymouth Argyle record - as of Feb. 5th (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 5 1 2 2 20.00

Miron Muslic verdict

When asked about whether Pilgrims owner Simon Hallett's decision to replace Rooney with Muslic was a good idea, FLW’s Plymouth fan pundit Chris suggested the appointment has been great so far.

He believes that the ex-forward has turned around the atmosphere and sense of belief at the club, and has won over supporters with the team’s performances and results so far.

“When the decision was made to relieve Wayne Rooney of his duties by Simon Hallett and the board, there were plenty of applicants jumping at the bit at the opportunity to manage a Championship club like Argyle,” Chris told Football League World.

“During that interview process, there was always the opportunity for the return of Steven Schumacher, the former Argyle manager who helped us achieve Championship football once again.

“However, Milan Muslic was picked as the ideal candidate and so far he’s done a fantastic job.

“Not only has he been able to unify the squad, he’s been able to instill the belief that people want to actually be at the club, to play for the club, rather than simply taking home a wage, as well as a new philosophy as to how we play.

“The recent acquisitions and recent improvements in form seem to be testament to his ability.

“After this next run of home games, he will be in charge of seven games in which six have been at home.

“And already he’s instilled as a firm favourite in terms of managerial style and in presence.”

Plymouth have earned four points from their last two games, but remain bottom of the Championship table, four points adrift of safety.

Muslic appointment has made immediate impact at Plymouth

The end of Rooney’s tenure saw the club slide to the very bottom of the Championship table, and it was obvious a change was needed.

Whoever took over was always going to have a big task on their hands to get the team back out of the bottom three.

However, it’s been a promising start for Muslic, and recent positive results against Sunderland and West Brom only serve to further highlight that.

Relegation is still the likeliest outcome at the moment, but the team now suddenly seems to have a fighting chance again under the new manager.