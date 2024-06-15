It’s that time of year where supporters have to dig deep and scrape together the funds to commit themselves to another season of football with their beloved side, and just like most things these days, it’s not getting any cheaper.

With the cheapest ticket to watch all 23 home league games in the Championship coming in at £250 next season and the most expensive an eye-watering £574, there is quite some disparity between what teams see as value for money to watch their side each week.

After maintaining their Championship status by the skin of their teeth in the previous campaign, Plymouth Argyle fans will be looking forward to welcoming the big boys to Home Park again in the following 12 months, with the Theatre of Greens set to be rocking once again.

But lets take a look at what the cheapest season ticket for the Devon side will compare to the rest of the division, and whether the Green Army are getting value for money ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Plymouth Argyle’s cheapest season ticket for the 24/25 Championship campaign

A quick look on the Argyle website shows that for any renewing season ticket holder in the lower section of the Mayflower Grandstand will pay £405 for a guaranteed seat for every game next season, working out at £17.60 per game.

That might seem like great value for money, but the only caveat being that if the weather takes a turn for the worse, you’ll more than likely get a soaking, with the stand’s roof barely covering those in the first few rows.

You’d have to fork out an extra £100 ‘dry tax’ to sit in the rest of the ground, with the upper section of the Mayflower, the Devonport, and the Lyndhurst all costing £505 for the season, or £21.96 per match.

If we take the £405 as our figure though, that puts Argyle slap bang in the middle of the division in terms of season ticket prices for the following campaign, with the league’s average coming in at £403.64, according to figures from Birmingham World.

That prices sees them alongside Watford in the race for most average of the average, with the Hornets offering their fans the chance to be regulars at Vicarage Road for £402.

Derby County and West Bromwich Albion are also nearby with a season ticket costing £399 at either ground, and still having money for a cup of tea and a pie compared to the price to see the Pilgrims.

Coventry City have the cheapest season ticket price in the whole of the Championship

Although Argyle’s offering is par for the course in the second tier next season, it pales into comparison when measured against Coventry City’s bargain offering, with the Sky Blues’ cheapest seats going for just £250.

That works out at just £10.87 a match to see Mark Robins’ side in league action, and if they recreate their playoff-chasing form of the previous campaign fans will get more than value for money watching their side play.

Next cheapest is Queens Park Rangers, who are just two pounds more expensive than Cov, with £252 getting you 23 matches at Loftus Road at £10.95 a pop; cheaper than a couple of pints in the capital.

Preston North End are the only other side to sit below the £300 mark for the upcoming campaign, with a regular seat at Deepdale setting you back £294, while Cardiff City sit next on the list on £309.

Now is the time to brace yourselves, with the other end of the spectrum seeing the cheapest ticket at Middlesbrough coming in at a whopping £574 for the 24/25 season, with each match costing you £24.96.

Costing over double the cheapest in the Championship, it is hard to justify such a value for Boro fans, who are about to enter their eighth successive season in the second tier.

Sheffield Wednesday are next on the list, with 23 matches at Hillsborough setting you back £560, although Owls fans seem to be voting with their feet of late, with the famous old stadium one of the most empty during the previous season.

23/24 Championship % of seats filled Club Capacity Average crowd % seats filled Coventry City 32,609 25.468 78.1 % Sunderland AFC 48,707 37.692 77.4 % Stoke City 30,089 22.742 75.6 % Birmingham City 29,409 21.180 72.0 % Preston North End 23,408 16.720 71.4 % Sheffield Wednesday 39,859 26.762 67.1 % Cardiff City 33,280 21.037 63.2 % Blackburn Rovers 31,367 15.579 49.7 % Source: Transfermarkt

Recent figures state that only Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers had more empty seats than Wednesday during their home games last season, with 32.9% left untaken on average.

Norwich City are next up, and oddly for a bunch of Canaries, they aren’t going cheep, with the best value for money ticket being £545.50 next season, although in comparison to Wednesday, Carrow Road was 95.6% full last season.

So all in all, Argyle fans will be quite pleased with the value for money at Home Park compared to others, and when you factor in the travel costs for away days next season, they need to save all the money they can.

After all, those service station pasties aren’t going to pay for themselves.