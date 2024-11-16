Since returning to the Championship last summer, Plymouth Argyle have made Home Park a tough place to come for those in the second tier, with their form in front of their own fans responsible for the majority of their points tally over the past 15 months.

There is never any shortage of drama at the Theatre of Greens, with only two venues in the division seeing more goals than the 76 Argyle scored and conceded at home last season; namely Portman Road of Ipswich Town, and Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium.

As a result, the Green Army have been out in force to urge their team on against the great and good that the Football League have to offer, and have been treated to their fair share of excitement as a result.

Here we take a look at how this year’s attendances compare to the last using figures provided by the ever-dependable database for all things Argyle - Greens on Screen, following Wayne Rooney’s takeover in the dugout in the summer.

Plymouth Argyle's 24/25 average Championship home attendance

Argyle may have only played seven league matches at home this season so far, but 116,548 supporters have already taken their seat at Home Park, with the Argyle ground basically at capacity each and every week.

With the likes of Sunderland, Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers all coming a cropper over recent weeks, Rooney’s side are making their home ground the fortress it needs to be to make up for their wretched form on the road.

The current average for this season works out at 16,649, which has led to talk of more seats becoming available at Home Park before too long, with demand currently outweighing supply.

With the stadium constantly a sell-out when home matches are in place, any plans to expand the capacity would be well-received by Argyle fans, who saw 16,967 in attendance for the 3-2 victory over Sunderland in September.

Plymouth Argyle Home Park Championship attendances 24/25 (Greens on Screen) Match Attendance Plymouth Argyle 1-1 Hull City 16,306 Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Stoke City 16,934 Plymouth Argyle 3-2 Sunderland 16,967 Plymouth Argyle 3-1 Luton Town 16,616 ​​​​​​​Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Blackburn Rovers 16,635 ​​​​​​​Plymouth Argyle 3-3 Preston North End 16,443 ​​​​​​​Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Portsmouth 16,647

That was the highest on record this season, although the lowest league crowd has only been 16,306 for the first match at the Theatre of Greens this season, as the Pilgrims welcomed Hull City to the West Country, which shows just how sought after tickets have been of late.

How Plymouth Argyle’s 23/24 and 24/25 average attendances compare

Having achieved promotion to the second tier last summer, a visit to Home Park proved to be the hottest ticket in town during the 23/24 campaign, with Plymouth Live reporting that each and every game was a sell-out, just as it has been this year.

The highest home gate of the previous campaign came in the last few months of the campaign, where the Greens; Championship status was on the line, as 16,928 turned up for a scrap at the bottom of the table against Queens Park Rangers.

The support of the city has swelled in recent seasons, and last year’s crowds averaged at 16,512, which is said to be the club’s highest since the 1960/61 campaign, when they finished 11th in the second tier.

In fact, Argyle are currently experiencing some of the best support of their entire history, according to the figures available from after the First World War, with only 20 seasons in the past Century ever topping the average of last season.

These were long before the days of all-seaters and safe standing, but the previous campaign has proven just how much the area has united behind its football team of late, and long may it continue.