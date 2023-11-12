Highlights Plymouth Argyle's transfer business often consists of free transfers and loan moves, but they did make record-breaking signings in Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker this summer.

However, there have been some transfer flops in the club's history, including French defender Sacha Opinel who made no league appearances during his time at Argyle.

Other forgettable arrivals include Taribo West, a Nigerian international with a prestigious career at clubs like AC Milan and Inter Milan, but who only made five appearances for Argyle before having his contract terminated.

Free transfers and loan moves make up the bulk of the transfer business done by most clubs in the EFL.

Plymouth Argyle are no exception to this although they did break their record fee twice this summer, bringing in Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker on permanent deals after successful loan spells.

Those look like excellent additions but as with any club, there have been some awful bits of business over the years as well.

Here are 8 transfer flops that the Plymouth Argyle faithful won’t want to be reminded of too often.

Sacha Opinel

French defender Sacha Opinel is the first man up for this list of forgettable Argyle arrivals.

Having previously played for the likes of Cannes and Ajaccio in his home country, there was some optimism upon his arrival.

Opinel was given a trial at Home Park by manager Paul Sturrock but he proceeded to make no league appearances, his only outing coming in the Football League Trophy against Bristol Rovers.

He went on to play for the likes of Leyton Orient and Crawley Town after his unsuccessful spell in Devon.

Taribo West

Taribo West is without a doubt the biggest name to feature here.

With 42 international caps for Nigeria and spells with both AC and Inter Milan, what a coup it must have been for Argyle right?

Wrong. West arrived on the south coast in his early 30s, made just five appearances and then had his contract terminated.

The 49-year-old, who is a devout Christian, now works as a pastor.

Taribo West Inter Milan AC Milan Plymouth Argyle Appearances 64 4 5

Yoann Folly

Yoann Folly arrived at Plymouth Argyle with the tag of having been a graduate of the famed French academy, Clairefontaine.

This alone is something to be proud of but injury and illness sadly followed him throughout his career.

Folly switched Sheffield Wednesday for Argyle and made 24 appearances for the latter in his two seasons there.

Steven MacLean

Steven Maclean was a record signing for Argyle, albeit not for long.

The Scotsman netted a measly six goals in his 52 appearances for the club and he went out on loan a couple of times before he moved on permanently.

Simon Walton

Prior to the arrival of Mumba and Whittaker, Simon Walton wore the crown of being Argyle’s most expensive signing.

The midfielder was just 20 when he switched Queens’ Park Rangers for Argyle at a fee of roughly £850,000.

It didn’t take long for Sturrock to lose his patience and Walton ended up on the transfer list before you know it, a red card against Barnsley being a catalyst in his downfall.

Gary Miller

Kelvin Mellor’s relationship with the Green Army was an interesting one in that they were fully aware of his weaknesses and he was so bad at times that he became a cult hero because of it.

Gary Miller was the man tasked with bringing more solidity at right-back, only for the Scotsman to be just as bad, if not worse than Mellor.

For other teams, Miller has played in midfield and so maybe it was just a case of him playing out of position, but it was woeful to watch regardless.

Gary Miller for Plymouth Argyle League One League Two Appearances 15 31

Nadir Ciftci

Talking of woeful, that is how many Plymouth Argyle supporters would describe Nadir Ciftci.

The 6ft2 striker joined on loan from Celtic and it was clear to see why the Scottish giants weren’t in any rush to retain his services.

Ciftci made eight appearances for Argyle, with zero goals to show for it.

Matt Macey

Securing the services of a loanee from Arsenal had the Argyle faithful on the edge of their seats.

For much of Matt Macey’s time in green and white though, the supporters were forced to watch him through the gaps in their fingers as he turned in one awful performance after another.

Macey was abysmal in goal in Plymouth and they couldn’t wait to see the back of him in all honesty.

He was embroiled in a hugely controversial moment on the final day of the season - Macey attempted to throw the ball out to receive treatment against Scunthorpe United only for Josh Morris to keep it in and then he scored.

Argyle won the game and both sides were relegated either way so it didn’t have any real impact but it aptly summed up Macey’s spell down south.