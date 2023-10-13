Highlights Plymouth Argyle currently has a young squad, with the average age of the starting XI being one of the lowest in the club's history.

Plymouth Argyle currently have quite a young squad under the management of Steven Schumacher.

The average age of one of Schumacher’s starting XIs last season was the third lowest in the club’s history at 21.5, only beaten by Ryan Lowe’s 21.2 (2021/22) and John Sheridan’s 21.0 (2011/12).

Captain Joe Edwards is the only player in his 30s, with 28-year-old Dan Scarr the next name on the list. Whilst this current crop isn’t old by any stretch of the imagination, the Green Army have certainly been represented by some senior statesmen over the years.

Here are the seven oldest-ever players to debut for Plymouth Argyle across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

7 Darren Purse - 34 years, 9 months and 12 days

Darren Purse is the first name on this list and he was a true journeyman player.

Between 1994 and 2018, he played for over 20 clubs and that included two stints in Devon. He first arrived on loan in 2011 before signing for Plymouth Argyle permanently.

Purse was soon to be 35 when he played as a centre-back against Northampton Town in a 4-1 victory in November 2011.

6 Adrian Burrows - 34 years, 11 months and 12 days

Exactly two months older than Purse was Adrian Burrows when he made his respective debut.

He was with Argyle for over a decade and his first time playing in the Second Division came in December 1993.

Burrows was managed by a certain Peter Shilton in the game in question.

5 Neil Dougall - 36 years, 1 month and 28 days

On to the FA Cup now and Neil Dougall is the oldest-ever debutant for Argyle in the competition.

All the way back in 1958, the Scotsman played in midfield against Newcastle United, and it was a game to forget as his side lost 5-1.

4 Jack Oakes - 41 years, 11 months and 10 days

There is a significant jump now from 36 years to 41 and, yet, Jack Oakes isn’t the oldest debutant for the Greens in the First Division.

Newcastle are the scourge of the Devonshire side once again, with the score being 6-1 this time.

Oakes partnered Pat Jones and Paddy Ratcliffe in defence in the one-sided affair of August 1947.

3 Peter Shilton - 43 years and 1 day

The most famous name on this list that is heard far beyond the reaches of Home Park is Peter Shilton.

A man who received 125 England caps and represented his country at five major tournaments, including the 1986 World Cup where Diego Maradona performed the Hand of God goal against him, Shilton is an icon of the country.

He is better known for playing for the likes of Stoke City and Nottingham Forest, but he had a few seasons with Argyle and even managed them as well.

In the Second Division in September 1992, the Three Lions legend debuted against Fulham at Craven Cottage and conceded three times in front of over 5,000 people.

2 Micky Evans - 46 years, 5 months and 20 days

A silver medal goes to Micky Evans, who was more than three years older than Shilton when he made his own Second Division debut.

Evans enjoyed two long spells with Argyle as well as coming through the academy there, and it was a 1-1 draw with Fulham in 1993 that earned him second spot.

1 George Willis - 67 years, 6 months and 12 days

Yes, you have read that right, George Willis, who also played for Exeter City, made his Argyle debut in the First Division at 67 years of age.

The Irishman played with Neil Dougall and against the one and only Sir Bobby Robson as his side lost 2-1 to Fulham, the Cottagers being a regular feature on this list.