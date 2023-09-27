Highlights Yoann Folly was the least effective signing for Plymouth Argyle, making only 22 appearances due to injury and illness.

Plymouth Argyle are currently sat in a respectable mid-table position after the first eight games of the Championship campaign, as they look to consolidate in the second tier.

Steven Schumacher led the Pilgrims to the League One title last term, and subsequently the club's first season at this level since 2009/10, where the club were relegated in 23rd place.

It has been a long road back for Argyle's dedicated fanbase, who most recently enjoyed a 6-2 success at Home Park against Norwich City.

The club's transfer business in recent times has also been meticulous, in sync with Schumacher's style in the dugout, but here at Football League World we've decided to rank Argyle's seven most expensive transfers of all time based on how effective they would prove to be in Devon.

8 Yoann Folly

Folly comes as the least effective signing on this list, having joined from Sheffield Wednesday in January 2008, reuniting with his former Owls and Southampton boss, Paul Sturrock.

Despite the undisclosed fee estimated to be in the region of £200, the 10-time French U21 international midfielder failed to make any lasting impression on the 'Green Army' as a result of injury and illness, only making 22 appearances for the first team, as well as a loan spell to Dagenham and Redbridge.

He was released following relegation in 2010, and would join SPFL outfit Aberdeen.

7 Steven MacLean

The Scottish forward also reunited with Sturrock in the winter of 2008, joining from Cardiff for a then club-record £500,000 despite scoring just one goal at Ninian Park.

McLean's poor form would continue at Home Park despite scoring his first goal weeks later in a 3-0 home win against Barnsley.

However, the striker would fail to fit into Sturrock's plans with a number of factors causing friction regarding his performances, and he was told he could depart in October 2009.

In 53 games, McLean managed just six goals before eventually joining Yeovil Town after loans with Aberdeen and Oxford.

6 Jim Paterson

Another signing from the same window, Jim Paterson made the long trip from Motherwell after long spells with the Steelmen and Dundee United.

He scored his solitary goal for the Pilgrims against Southampton on 19th February 2008 , but was unable to stake a regular claim in the first team, particularly after relegation from the Championship, after seeing a move to Greek Super League side Kavala fall through.

Paterson made just 26 appearances for Plymouth before returning to Scotland, joining Aberdeen.

5 Simon Walton

Paul Sturrock continued to spend big by Argyle's standards, and another previous record signing is next, in the form of Simon Walton.

However, just months into his time in Devon, Walton was placed on the transfer list following a red card in a 2-0 defeat to Barnsley, after which Sturrock failed to successfully discuss the scenario with the former Leeds academy graduate.

Despite Plymouth's subsequent fall in the second tier, the midfielder would spend loan spells at Blackpool, Crewe and Sheffield United.

His most successful season at the club would be his last, as Plymouth sank to 21st in League Two by this point, with Walton scoring eight times, having only scored one prior to the beginning of 2011/12.

4 Peter Halmosi

The Hungarian winger is fondly remembered at Home Park, having made a loan move permanent for £400,000 in July 2007.

Across 66 games in total, Halmosi was responsible for 31 goal contributions, 13 of them his own strikes, as Plymouth would finish 10th at the end of the 2007/08 campaign, six points behind the play-offs.

Despite only having one permanent season in Plymouth, the club made a significant profit on Halmosi, as he would join Hull City for £2m following their first promotion to the Premier League.

3 Bali Mumba

One of Argyle's two joint record-signings sits in second, as Bali Mumba returned alongside Morgan Whittaker in the summer after a successful loan spell from Norwich City.

The versatile 21-year-old was named as League One's Young Player of the Season and was named in the EFL Team of the Season after six goals and seven assists as a key threat from either flank.

There is still plenty of time for Mumba to develop further, but so far has aclimatised to life in the Championship extremely well.

2 Morgan Whittaker

The other current joint record-signing sits top of the list, having rejoined from Swansea City following Argyle's promotion for a fee of £1m+add ons.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a highly fruitful loan spell from South Wales at the beginning of last season, scoring nine goals and adding seven assists to his tally in just 25 games as Argyle remained as one of League One's front-runners, before Russell Martin was keen to utilise him in the second half of the season.

Since his return to Home Park, Whittaker has scored 4 goals in 8 Championship games, including his first career hat-trick in the 6-2 win over Norwich.