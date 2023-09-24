Highlights Plymouth Argyle have experienced success under Steven Schumacher, earning promotion to the Championship last season with an impressive 100 points.

The club has had its fair share of unsuccessful managers in the past, with Paul Mariner, Mick Jones, Carl Fletcher, Andy Beattie, Steve McCall, and Mike Kelly all having low win percentages during their tenures.

These managers struggled to achieve positive results, with some even leading to relegation or low finishes in the league. Their poor performances did not lead to further opportunities in the management positions.

Plymouth Argyle are enjoying a very successful period under Steven Schumacher.

The Pilgrims earned promotion to the Championship last season by winning the League One title with an impressive 100 points to their name.

It was a highly competitive division, with third place Sheffield Wednesday earning 96 in a tight promotion battle.

Plymouth will now be aiming to establish the club in the second tier under Schumacher, who has earned plenty of plaudits for the work he has done since taking the reins at Home Park.

But not every manager that has come through at Plymouth has enjoyed even half the success Schumacher has.

Here we look back at the six worst managers that the Championship side have had in their history, based on their win percentage…

6 Paul Mariner - 25%

Mariner took the reins of Plymouth in 2009 with the team battling in the Championship.

The former forward managed his former side, where he played from 1973 to 1976, but only lasted 28 games before departing the Pilgrims.

During that time, he won just seven games as Plymouth suffered relegation to League One that season.

Mariner went on to coach Toronto FC a few years later before ending his coaching career in 2013.

5 Mick Jones - 25%

Jones took over at Plymouth in the late stages of the 1996-1997 campaign, with the team competing in what was known as Division 2 at the time, now known as League One.

The former defender led the Pilgrims to a third place finish in the table, but failed to gain promotion from the play-offs.

Plymouth suffered relegation the following campaign, with Jones departing having won 17 of his 68 games in charge.

4 Carl Fletcher - 24.29%

Fletcher was appointed Plymouth manager in 2011, taking over in a player-coach capacity before transitioning into a full-time coaching role.

The Welshman lasted 70 games during his time in charge of the first team squad, winning just 17 times.

Fletcher departed on New Year’s Day 2013, with Plymouth going on to finish 21st in the table that campaign.

3 Andy Beattie 23.53%

Beattie took the reins at Plymouth in October 1963, with the team competing in Division 2 at the time.

He oversaw a 12th place finish in his sole season in charge.

Plymouth won just eight of his 34 games at the helm, before moving on from the former defender at the end of the 1963-64 term.

2 Steve McCall - 20%

McCall took charge in January 1995 with Plymouth battling in the third tier of English football.

The now 62-year-old was in charge as a player-coach, taking the reins of the first team squad until March of that year.

During his brief spell in charge, McCall oversaw just three wins from his 15 games as manager.

1 Mike Kelly - 18.75%

Kelly lasted 32 games in charge at Plymouth, winning just six times.

The Englishman took the reins of the squad at the end of the 1976-77 campaign, but didn’t see the conclusion of 1977-78, having been dismissed in February 1978.

Plymouth proved to be Kelly’s only role in management, with his poor spell in charge not leading to any other significant positions in the game.