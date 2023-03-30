Plymouth Argyle will be looking to provide their supporters with a memorable experience this weekend by securing victory in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley Stadium.

Steven Schumacher's side set up a showdown with Bolton Wanderers by eliminating Cheltenham Town in the semi-finals of this particular competition on penalties.

As it stands, over 38,000 Plymouth fans will be in attendance on Sunday as the club aim to win the EFL Trophy for the first time in their history.

Following their meeting with Bolton, Argyle's attention will switch back to their quest to secure automatic promotion to the Championship.

Plymouth currently lead the way in League One and hold a five-point advantage over Ipswich Town who are third in the standings.

Ahead of this weekend's game, we have decided to take a look at five of Plymouth's most famous fans.

Check them out below...

Dawn French

Dawn French is an Argyle supporter and occasionally makes an appearance at Home Park.

The actress achieved fame in the United Kingdom for her roles in French and Saunders and The Vicar of Dibley.

French has also toured as a comedian.

Josh Widdicombe

Josh Widdicombe is also a Plymouth fan.

In a column for The Guardian in 2017, Widdicombe opened up on his affection for Argyle.

The comedian has featured on shows such as The Last Leg, Mock the Week and sitcom Josh during his career.

Jeff Brazier

Jeff Brazier is also supposedly an Argyle supporter.

As well as writing a column for the Daily Mirror, Brazier has achieved notoriety as a TV personality in the UK.

The 43-year-old has appeared on shows such as Shipwrecked, The Farm, This Morning and Celebrity Masterchef.

Chris Wood

Chris Wood is also an Argyle fan and discussed the club's fortunes in an interview with Plymouth Live in 2021.

Woody is the drummer for pop rock band Bastille who were formed in 2010.

The band's first studio album Bad Blood reached number one in the UK Albums Chart.

Bastille have also achieved six UK top-40 singles and released their latest project (Give Me The Future) last year.

Jack McDermott (Pieface)

Jack McDermott initially achieved notoriety as a contestant on Big Brother before embarking on a YouTube career.

Going by the name of Pieface on this platform, he has managed to amass 632,000 subscribers, many of which regularly watch his FIFA content.

Pieface is also known for his late night Twitch streams and regularly attends Plymouth games and shares his opinions on matters involving the club on Twitter.