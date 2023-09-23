Highlights Plymouth Argyle had a successful season in League One, earning 101 points and winning the league title.

Plymouth Argyle are back in England’s second tier.

The Pilgrims enjoyed a fantastic 2022/23 League One season, as they reached 101 points and were therefore crowned league champions at the end of it.

They fully deserve their place in the Championship and even after hitting a rough spot in the last couple of weeks, Steven Schumacher will be confident his side can get the results that will see them stay in the division.

For many, they will be among the favourites to go down this season, but as shown in the last couple of campaigns, they are not afraid of upsetting the odds.

They will hope their home form at Home Park will help them when it comes to surviving in the Championship, as it did when they earned their promotion.

Who are the famous Plymouth Argyle supporters?

Here at Football League World, we have looked at which famous faces will be cheering on Plymouth this season…

Dawn French

TV actor Dawn French, who is best known for her role in Vicar of Dibley and in French and Saunders is said to be a Plymouth Argyle supporter.

French has discussed her support in TV appearances and has been seen at Plymouth’s games at Home Park.

Josh Widdicombe

Josh Widdicombe has not kept his love for Plymouth quiet, as he wrote about his support for the team in a column for The Guardian in the past.

Widdicombe is best known as a stand-up and TV comedian. He has appeared on Mock the Week and The Last Leg.

Jeff Brazier

Jeff Brazier is best known for being a reality star and a TV Presenter, but he also seems to enjoy his football and is said to be a fan of Plymouth.

The 43-year-old has appeared on shows such as Shipwrecked, The Farm, This Morning and Celebrity MasterChef. He is now a TNT Sports presenter and a UEFA B licensed coach, having come through the West Ham United and played professionally until the age of 23.

Chris Wood

Chris Wood is a drummer for the pop Rock band Bastille and has been since they were formed in 2010.

The band's first studio album Bad Blood reached number one in the UK Albums Chart. While they have also achieved six UK top-40 singles.

When he is not part of the band, it seems Wood is a big fan of Plymouth, with him discussing the club in an interview in 2021.

Evander Holyfield

Evander Holyfield may not be known by the younger Plymouth supporters, but he was once an American boxer who reigned as the undisputed champion at cruiserweight level in the 1980s.

He then achieved more success, as he reigned as the undisputed heavyweight champion in the 1990s and remains the only boxer in history to win the undisputed championship in two weight divisions.

So, it may surprise many to learn that the former Boxing champion is a not only a football fan, but a Plymouth fan. Holyfield appeared on Soccer AM and picked the Pilgrims out of a hat to decide what team to support.