It was an outstanding season for Plymouth Argyle as they won the League One title.

Argyle finished the season with 101 points and were crowned champions ahead of Ipswich Town after their 3-1 win at Port Vale on the final day.

Steven Schumacher's side will return to the Championship for the first time since 2010, with the 39-year-old doing an incredible job in what is his first managerial role.

One of the most impressive aspects of the Pilgrims season has been their recruitment, winning the title despite operating on a significantly lower budget than many of those around them.

Schumacher used the loan market to good effect with additions such as Bali Mumba, Morgan Whittaker, Finn Azaz and Sam Cosgrove, as well as the likes of Matt Butcher and Callum Wright on permanent deals for free transfers or minimal fees.

Argyle have never been particularly big spenders, but we looked at the club's five most expensive signings to see what they are up to these days...

Where are Plymouth Argyle's five most expensive signings now?

Plymouth's record signings have been ranked according to Transfermarkt.

5) Yoann Folly

Folly began his career with Saint-Etienne in his native France, before making the move to England with Southampton in 2003.

He struggled for game time with the Saints and was loaned out to Nottingham Forest, Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday, joining the Owls on a permanent basis in 2006.

Folly handed in a transfer request at Hillsborough in January 2008 and made the switch to Argyle to reunite with then manager Paul Sturrock for the third time in his career.

But injury and illness disrupted his time at Home Park and his minutes were again limited, departing for a one-month loan spell with Dagenham & Redbridge in February 2010.

Folly moved north of the border to join Aberdeen that summer and after an excellent start to life at Pittodrie, injuries once again plagued him.

He was forced to retire due to a combination of illness and injury in August 2012 at the age of 27.

4) Peter Halmosi

After spells in his native Hungary and Austria, Halmosi joined the Pilgrims in 2007, becoming their record signing at the time.

Halmosi scored 13 goals in 66 appearances during an excellent stint in Devon, earning him a move to Premier League side Hull City and securing Argyle a healthy income after being sold for £2 million.

But it did not work out as well for Halmosi on Humberside and he returned to his boyhood club Haladas on loan in January 2010.

He moved back to the Hungarian outfit permanently a year later and would spend the next seven years at the club, scoring 27 goals in 216 appearances before retiring in 2018.

3) Jim Paterson

Paterson enjoyed lengthy spells with Dundee United and Motherwell before joining the Pilgrims in January 2008.

The Scotsman was initially a regular for the club, but his game time became increasingly limited and he returned to Motherwell on loan in February 2010.

Paterson left Home Park the following summer and went on to have stints with Shamrock Rovers, Bristol Rovers, Celtic Nation, Forfar Athletic and Stenhousemuir before retiring in 2017.

The 43-year-old has had one spell in management as interim boss of Lowland League side East Kilbride during the 2019-20 season.

2) Steven MacLean

MacLean began his career in his native Scotland with Rangers before joining Sheffield Wednesday in 2004.

He enjoyed a productive stint at Hillsborough, scoring 20 goals in his first season at the club, including a crucial penalty in the play-off final against Hartlepool United and then finishing as their joint-top scorer in the 2006-07 campaign.

MacLean surprisingly left to join Cardiff City that summer before making the switch to Home Park a year later, scoring six goals in 53 appearances during his unsuccessful three years with the Pilgrims which included loan spells with Aberdeen and Oxford United.

He retired in 2020 after two years with Hearts to become assistant manager to Callum Davidson at former club St Johnstone.

After Davidson's dismissal in April, MacLean was placed in interim charge at McDiarmid Park and he looks to have led the Saints to Scottish Premiership safety after four points from his opening two games.

1) Simon Walton

After spells with the likes of Leeds United and Charlton Athletic, Walton arrived at the club for a club record fee in August 2008.

Walton endured a difficult start to his career at Home Park and was loaned out to Blackpool, Crewe Alexandra and Sheffield United, but he was named as the Pilgrims' captain in the 2011-12 season, playing a crucial role in securing League Two survival.

He went on to have stints with Hartlepool, Stevenage and Crawley Town before dropping into non-league, finishing his career with Havant & Waterlooville in 2021.

Walton remains Argyle's record signing and he has previously spoken of the pressure he felt following his big-money move.