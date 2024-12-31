Wrexham AFC and Huddersfield Town are ready to meet Ryan Hardie's £2m buyout at Plymouth Argyle this January, sources have exclusively revealed to Football League World on the eve of the transfer window.

Hardie has been with Argyle since 2020 and has been a consistent figure for the club in their rise from League Two to the Championship.

However, he appears to have options to leave Plymouth this coming January, with League One duo, Wrexham and Huddersfield, willing to pay £2m for his services.

Wrexham and Huddersfield eye Hardie

League One pair prepared to pay £2m

Sources have told FLW that Hardie has a £2m buyout in his Plymouth contract, a fee that both Wrexham and Huddersfield would be willing to pay in January.

The 27-year-old has played 229 times for Plymouth across his time at Home Park, scoring 64 goals.

That figure included 12 goals in 40 Championship appearances last season, as Plymouth retained their Championship status in their first year back in the division.

Hardie has played 19 times during the first-half of the 2024/25 campaign, 12 of which have come in the starting line-up under Wayne Rooney. He's scored once and assisted twice for the Pilgrims, who are rooted to the foot of the Championship table.

However, as January looms, so does interest in Hardie, with the striker contracted to Plymouth until the summer of 2026.

Doubt around Hardie availability

Wayne Rooney's Plymouth exit could impact any deal

There's little denying that Hardie, who has scored 34 goals and assisted 15 times in 131 League One outings, would be a strong addition for Wrexham or Huddersfield as they chase promotion into the Championship under Phil Parkinson and Michael Duff respectively.

However, Hardie is playing for Plymouth and started Rooney's final game in-charge of the club - a 2-0 defeat to Oxford United on December 29th.

Rooney has since left the club, which will leave Plymouth's January plans in terms of incomings and outgoings in limbo.

Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher have been two names already touted as possible successors, via The Telegraph, with that pair previously managing Plymouth and playing their own roles in the rise from League Two alongside Hardie.

Ryan Hardie's Plymouth Argyle stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 229 64 22