Plymouth Argyle had a little bit of everything up top when they claimed the League One title in the 2022/23 season, with their strike force able to overcome whatever came in their way that year.

Whether it was the lolloping strides of Ryan Hardie, the colossal aerial prowess of Sam Cosgrove, or the dynamism of Niall Ennis, the Greens were able to break down their opposition on a regular basis, as they earned themselves a return to the second tier.

Ennis’ role in that promotion campaign can often go understated, with his performances - just as often as not from the bench - often winning his side crucial points on the way to success, with his Premier League acumen rising to the fore time and time again.

Having been brought to the club by Ryan Lowe, it was Steven Schumacher who got the best out of the striker once he took charge at Home Park, with the frontman proving to be a devastating force when given the opportunity to be unleashed.

Injury hampers Niall Ennis’ early Plymouth Argyle career

Having impressed for the likes of Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion while on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Argyle made Ennis theirs on a permanent deal in January 2021, with Lowe looking to get the most out of a player who had proven himself within the Premier League side’s academy.

Right from the get-go, the new arrival was proving himself to be a live wire, with a late strike at home to Accrington Stanley seeing him get off the mark for the club, before repeating the feat against the same club ten days later, this time on Stanley turf.

Related Worrying Ibrahim Cissoko update emerges for Plymouth Argyle The winger has returned back from international duty with the Netherlands early

While the goals weren’t always in full supply, the forward’s energy and pace added another dimension to the Pilgrims’ frontline, with his quick feet and boundless buzz adding to his side’s ability in the final third.

Having netted six times before the end of the season, hopes were high for start of the following campaign, with a full summer to fully adapt to his new manager’s philosophy, and ready to start the season fitter than ever.

But although he did get onto the pitch against Rotherham United on the opening day of the season, Ennis could only muster some minutes in the warm-up before being ruled out for four months with a hamstring injury.

Niall Ennis Plymouth Argyle stats (FBRef) (League One appearances only) Appearances 87 Starts 50 Goals 22 Assists 8

The next time he played in a league game it wouldn’t be Lowe as the main man in the dugout, but Schumacher, with the former heading to Preston North End just days before his comeback against MK Dons.

Niall Ennis plays huge part in Plymouth Argyle League One promotion campaign

After netting four more goals on the way back to full fitness, the 22/23 campaign was the one where Argyle were hoping it all clicked for Ennis up top, and it is safe to say that they weren’t disappointed.

Right from the off, the Greens were a force to be reckoned with in the third tier, with Morgan Whittaker, Finn Azaz and Bali Mumba all joining the show, while Ennis, Cosgrove and Hardie did the business up top.

As soon as the first goal of the season came against Forest Green Rovers, the striker couldn’t stop getting into good positions and tucking the ball away, with Bolton Wanderers, Portsmouth and Accrington all among those to feel his wrath as the season got into full swing.

Whether he was starting a game or coming off the bench late on, the attacker could always be relied on to pull a rabbit out of the hat to claim his side a point or three, with his mind and feet proving too quick for the centre backs he was coming up against.

With the season getting towards its climax, the points needed to be eked out on a weekly basis for the side to reach their goal, and with three goals in three games towards the end of the campaign, Ennis proved he was a man for the biggest of occasions.

The point-clincher against Cambridge, the opener against Bristol Rovers, and the only goal of the game against Burton Albion helped secure promotion back to the Championship for the Pilgrims, with his sharpshooting catching the eye of clubs in the second tier.

Schumacher would have been gutted to lose the forward to Blackburn Rovers before last season began, but it didn’t take long for the pair to be reunited once again, with the two linking up at Stoke City, once the Argyle boss had set sail for Staffordshire.

He came to Argyle to score goals, and that is just what he did, with his strikes making the difference over the course of the season, with Schumacher getting the most out of the squad his old boss left behind.