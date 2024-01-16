Plymouth Argyle have been hit with multiple blows within the last month, losing not only their head coach Steven Schumacher but also several star loan players as well.

The Pilgrims have ultimately paid the price for their recent successes by losing Schumacher to Stoke City, and then the recalls of Finn Azaz and Luke Cundle by Aston Villa and Wolves respectively have allowed the former to be sold on for £2.5 million to Middlesbrough and the latter to link up with his former boss at the Potters.

Exits for Azaz and Cundle have left new Plymouth boss Ian Foster with a real creative void in the middle of the park - Darko Gyabi's arrival from Leeds United on loan was welcome but he is not expected to be a dynamic attacking midfielder.

It appears though that Argyle do have their eyes on a player who would fit the critieria that they need - but it is a player that comes with big questions marks.

Plymouth considering swoop for ex-Reading FC midfielder

According to a report from Football Insider, Ovie Ejaria is under consideration as a potential signing option for the Devon outfit, having departed struggling League One side Reading FC last month.

The 26-year-old joined the Royals in 2019 - initially on loan in a deal that lasted 18 months - from Liverpool before making a permanent switch to Berkshire, and he showed flashes of his quality from time to time in the Championship.

2021-22 though was the last season that the attacking midfielder - who was also equally adept at playing on the left flank and cutting in onto his right foot - appeared regularly for Reading, in a campaign where he missed some time with a groin injury.

Ovie Ejaria's Reading FC Championship Stats 2021-22 Appearances 26 Average Minutes Per Game 75 Goals 2 Assists 0 Shots Per Game 0.7 Touches Per Game 50.0 Pass Accuracy 84% Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.2 Duels Won Per Game 6.2 Possession Lost Per Game 12.1 Stats Correct As Per Sofascore

In 2022-23 though, a season in which the Royals were relegated to League One, Ejaria played just eight Championship matches and a lot of that was down to picking up yet another injury and requiring surgery.

Ejaria failed to feature in the first half of the current campaign under Ruben Selles, but the Spaniard insinuated that he had to sort his attitude out if he wanted to play under him - that evidently did not happen as less than a month later in December, the midfielder was released from his contract.

Ejaria was not on trial with Argyle but they could still make move

Reports suggested last week that Ejaria was trialling with Plymouth in a bid to try and earn a contract and get himself back into competitive football.

However, Foster denied this was the case - regardless of that though it appears that if Football Insider are correct, he could still earn himself a deal without training with Argyle.

It would be a big risk for Foster to take on Ejaria despite the evident talent he has as he has not played in a senior match since November 2022 - that is well over a year since the dynamic attacking midfielder stepped onto a pitch and kicked a ball in anger.

If his head is switched on and he has the right attitude, then Ejaria can be a talent, especially when he is still at the age of 26 and still has potential to fulfil - but that is easier said than done.