Wayne Rooney has reacted to Plymouth Argyle's latest transfer capture, with the veteran EFL striker Andre Gray signing a short-term contract until January.

The 33-year-old forward will bolster Rooney's striking options alongside the likes of Morgan Whittaker, Ryan Hardie, Michael Obafemi, and Muhamed Tijani.

He is back as a free agent following stints with Greek Super League side Aris and Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh. Gray was always likely to be on the radar of a host of Championship sides, but Plymouth have secured the services of a seasoned Championship forward.

He may have only bagged 13 goals in Greece and seven in Saudi, but, crucially, Gray has 56 goals in 146 Championship appearances, and his experience and know-how will benefit the younger forwards alongside Rooney.

He has signed in time to be available for Saturday’s home game against Blackburn Rovers, subject to international clearance and he will wear squad number 19.

Wayne Rooney's Andre Gray verdict

The Plymouth boss has revealed his thoughts on the signing of the 33-year-old. Speaking via the club website, Rooney said: "Once we knew the severity of Muhamed’s injury, we moved quickly to bring in a striker to replace him.

"Andre is a striker of real quality and has played and scored goals at the highest level. He will provide competition in forward areas as we head into a busy period of the season, and I am really happy to have him here."

During his pre-Blackburn press conference, he added: "With the disappointment of losing TJ until the New Year, we made contact with Andre and he showed a desire to come here. We're still waiting on international clearance to see if he's available for tomorrow.

"Physically, he's in good condition. He just needs to get a bit sharper. Over the international break, he'll have a blast to get fitter and sharper."

Burnley reportedly paid £9 million for the striker from Brentford once upon a time, while Watford are believed to have paid around £18.5 million for his services back in 2017. It highlights his pedigree during his peak years as a player, and Plymouth will hope that they can replicate even a fraction of that quality in 2024.

Gray also won both the Championship Player of the Year and Golden Boot awards that season, further proving his quality as a player at this level.

Related Wayne Rooney told to axe Plymouth Argyle pair v Blackburn Rovers FLW's Plymouth Argyle fan pundit has given his view on the changes Wayne Rooney should make against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Andre Gray signs for Plymouth

The Jamaica international was never able to replicate the sort of form he showed at Luton Town, Brentford, and Burnley in a Hornets shirt later in his career, and his best campaign in Hertfordshire came in the 2018/19 top-flight season, as he scored seven goals in 29 league appearances.

At the point of his departure from Vicarage Road, Gray had scored a somewhat underwhelming 21 goals in 126 appearances in all competitions for the Hornets, whilst QPR were the last EFL side he appeared for and where he had some similar issues in front of goal.

However, if any manager can get him back firing again, it is Wayne Rooney. The ex-England striker is one of the greatest goalscorers English football has seen, and he may utilise Gray as an impact sub for Plymouth if he can get his sharpness and confidence up to a good level again.

Gray has an excellent nose for goal and poacher instincts, he just needs to rediscover it. His goals could help the club stay well clear of the drop zone.