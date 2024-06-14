Plymouth Argyle fans will be expecting their club to be busy this summer as manager Wayne Rooney looks to stamp his authority on the team.

The Pilgrims headed into the summer looking for a new manager, and the club decided the best route to go down was to appoint Rooney, despite him struggling in his last job at Birmingham City.

The former Manchester United and England captain will be hoping his time at Plymouth goes much better, as he is able to have a pre-season and a transfer window under his belt.

Like any new manager, Rooney will be looking to make changes to the playing squad over the coming weeks and months, with departures as well as arrivals expected.

One player who could soon be leaving Plymouth and, therefore, not, getting the chance to play under the new manager is Mickel Miller, as Stoke City are interested in signing him.

Steven Schumacher is eyeing Mickel Miller reunion at Stoke City

Stoke City are a side that is expected to be busy over the next few months as Steven Schumacher tries to make sure the club avoids a repeat of last season.

According to TEAMtalk, the Potters are weighing up a move for versatile Plymouth wide player Mickel Miller as talks stall over a new contract at Home Park.

Miller will be out of contract at the end of June, but the Pilgrims have been in discussions with the 28-year-old about extending his stay at the club.

Mickel Miller's Plymouth Argyle stats Apps 49 Goals 1 Assists 2 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on the 13th of June)

However, this report states that talks over a new deal have stalled between the two parties, and that has now alerted Stoke as well as other Championship teams.

The Potters are said to be in the market for a new left-back, a position that Miller is not unfamiliar with, as he can play left-back, left wing-back, or on the wing, although most of his recent football has been in defensive positions.

Schumacher is well aware of Miller, as he was the one who signed him for Plymouth, and it looks as though the Stoke boss remains a fan of his.

Wayne Rooney may not be too disheartened if Mickel Miller leaves Plymouth

There are likely going to be a lot of new faces at Plymouth over the next few weeks and months, so that could mean that a few players do depart, even if it is not expected.

Regarding Miller, it appears as though the club is looking to keep hold of him, as they are in discussions over a new contract.

However, while Wayne Rooney has probably given the go-ahead to give the player a new contract, if a new deal isn’t agreed upon, and he does indeed leave to join a team like Stoke City, the Plymouth boss may not be too disheartened about it.

Miller joined the Pilgrims in the summer of 2022, and while he has been an important player for the club, especially in the 2023/24 season, he hasn’t set the world alight with his performances.

In his first season at the club, Miller played just nine times in League One and another three times in the EFL Trophy, with appearances reduced because of multiple injury issued; he failed to score but did grab a single assist.

Then last season, the 28-year-old played in 34 Championship games, 19 of which he started, as he averaged 52 minutes on the pitch per game, scoring once.

But apart from that goal, Miller was unable to do much more to cause a threat in the final third. He did grab an assist to go alongside the sole time he found the back of the net,, but that was a disappointing return, given his Expected Assists was 2.94.

Now he is Plymouth boss, Rooney is likely going to want a player who can contribute a bit more in terms of goals and assists if utilised as a wing-back.

Furthermore, even Miller does sign a new deal at the club, there is no guarantee he will be a regular starter under Rooney, as the former Derby County manager may see him as a good squad option.

Therefore, Miller not signing a new contract may not be too big of a concern for Rooney, as he will only want players at the club that want to be there and want to be part of his team.