Pundit Carlton Palmer has backed Plymouth Argyle to complete a loan deal for Liverpool's highly-rated prospect Jayden Danns in the January transfer window after missing out on a summer capture.

According to TEAMtalk, Plymouth were among the sides interested in striking a loan agreement for Danns in the recent window. The report labelled Rooney as a "big admirer" of the 18-year-old striker, with Plymouth said to have been ready to acquire his services on loan for the 2024/25 campaign.

However, any hopes of securing the deal were dashed when Danns sustained a back injury at the beginning of August, which prevented him from heading out of Anfield on loan.

Nonetheless, Alan Nixon has since reported via his exclusive Patreon service that Liverpool will run the rule over the prospect across the coming months and decide whether to sanction a temporary exit in January dependent on the amount of game time he receives.

The Reds' stance on Danns may just offer a glimmer of hope to Plymouth, who had been eager in their pursuit of landing one of the most highly thought-of young talents in the country. Danns has made five senior appearances for Liverpool and came off the bench to net a brace in their 3-0 FA Cup advancement over Southampton back in February.

Carlton Palmer offers verdict on Plymouth Argyle's Liverpool, Jayden Danns transfer situation

Palmer has urged Plymouth to rekindle their interest in the January transfer window, where he expects potential suitors to be queuing up for Danns' signature.

"Summer target for Wayne Rooney and Plymouth Jayden Danns, there are talks coming out of Liverpool that if he doesn't get enough game time, they will allow him to leave on loan in the January transfer window," Palmer exclusively explained to Football League World.

"The 18-year-old picked up a back injury in the summer which curtailed any move that Rooney was open to doing, and that delayed the situation. But the news coming out is that if he doesn't get enough game time, Arne Slot will be looking to get the player out playing football.

"Rooney was a big admirer of him, so we'll have to see how he gets on. He scored a brace against Southampton in the FA Cup earlier in the year, Rooney has got to be patient and see what happens.

"There's got to be a lot of clubs interested if he's available to come out on loan, but given that Rooney was chasing the player in the summer and was very close to getting him in, I would think he's going to go again for him and hopefully he'll get the opportunity.

"Obviously when you leave Liverpool, the one thing the club would want is for the player to get first-team football because that's how you develop. So yes, good news coming out from Liverpool but they're competing on all fronts, Danns will get some game time. He's a valuable member of his [Arne Slot's] squad.

"Come January, they'll re-evaluate the situation and take it from there but Plymouth should be heading up the queue and hopefully they will be able to get this deal over the line if he's allowed to go out on loan."

Plymouth Argyle must monitor Jayden Danns and Liverpool after summer transfer miss

Although the Pilgrims may still be reeling somewhat over missing out on the young forward during the summer, they must not take their eye off the ball and set their sights upon fresh targets.

Rooney's reputation and own admiration towards Danns could well see Plymouth land themselves in pole position to acquire him in just a few months' time, so they really should maintain their interest.

Despite retaining Morgan Whittaker, Argyle could still benefit from additional firepower and Danns has all the talent to prove a real hit at second-tier level.

Jayden Danns' 23/24 stats for Liverpool, as per FotMob Competition Appearances Goals Premier League 2 0 FA Cup 1 2 EFL Cup 1 0 UEFA Europa League 1 0

Danns' performances both at age-group and senior level suggest he can already make the step-up to the Championship and the displays of another Liverpool youngster who also scored in the Southampton victory - Lewis Koumas - is providing all the evidence of the rewards that can be reaped from cherry-picking some of the finest youth talents at Anfield, enjoying a strong start to his loan with Stoke City.