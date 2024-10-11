Wayne Rooney has certainly found form in his tenure as Plymouth Argyle manager, but he let his temper get the better of him as he was sent off in the 2-1 win against Blackburn Rovers last weekend. Something that won't come as too much of a surprise to Man United fans.

The Argyle boss has enjoyed his first real sign of form in his start at the Pilgrims, as three home wins in a row leaves Plymouth in a strong position.

Argyle's last three home games Fixture Result Blackburn Rovers 2-1 (W) Luton Town 3-1 (W) Sunderland 3-2 (W)

Many predicted that the United legend would struggle with his time at Home Park, but Rooney's system is beginning to click despite the cloud hanging over his recent dismissal.

During the Pilgrims' triumph over Rovers, the Argyle boss let his frustrations get over him, being sent off in the 87th minute as he disputed Blackburn's equaliser through Joe Rankin-Costello.

Despite the red card, Rooney's side went on to get over the line with a win thanks to Morgan Whittaker's goal, leaving Argyle 14th in the Championship and many fans investing in the Rooney era over the October international break.

However, the Plymouth boss suffered the consequences with three charges of misconduct following his actions. Past scenarios may spring to mind for United fans.

Man United faithful won't be surprised by latest Plymouth, Wayne Rooney development

The red card might be a rarity this season for Rooney, but passion on the sidelines won't be. In the past, he has shown his frustrations in his playing days, and it doesn't come as a shock. It still sticks with him coaching now.

So, firstly, why was Rooney sent off?

Speaking on The Overlap YouTube channel, Rooney explained why he received a red to Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Jill Scott.

“It was a clear foul and they [the officials] have all missed it, and they [Blackburn Rovers] have scored from it. “So I have gone to the fourth official. “I swore, and I booted a water bottle, but accidentally it hit one of our fans."

Rooney's actions have landed him in hot water in the past. During his time as a player he received eight cards, which included the famous 'Ronaldo wink' at the World Cup in 2006 when on England duty.

For United, Rooney was sent off on three occasions. His first red card came in a Champions League clash with Villareal, with Rooney receiving his marching orders 65 minutes in.

Four years on, his second came away at Fulham with United losing 2-0 and Paul Scholes also seeing the red mist in the encounter.

His final red card for the club was in 2014, as Rooney's anger saw him kick out on West Ham's Stewart Downing. Luckily for the former England international, the Red Devils won 2-1.

Another flashpoint that sticks in the mind is Rooney landing a ban for swearing directly down a camera after a hat-trick against West Ham.

So, judging by this, Argyle fans may have to get familiar with Rooney's short fuse.

Rooney red shows passion which Argyle fans could appreciate

On the whole, getting a red card isn't a positive. But Rooney's actions do show his love for the game.

It can be seen as a toxic trait to have, but Plymouth fans should see it as real passion from their manager, which is what a lot of football fans like to see.

Not only does it show the manager's passion, but it will no doubt rub off on the players.

Of course, we don't condone any of Rooney's actions, but his passionate stance should be appreciated by fans.

Man United revelled in Rooney's talents despite his temperament, and Plymouth will be hoping the same rings true during his managerial stint.