Michael Cooper’s future as a Plymouth Argyle player was thrown into even more doubt on the first weekend of the Championship season, with the goalkeeper left out of Wayne Rooney’s first competitive game as boss.

The 24-year-old has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation this summer, with Sheffield United said to have had two bids rejected over the past few weeks.

The Pilgrims are reportedly holding out for a £6 million transfer fee for their number one before the transfer window comes to an end, as they continue to play hardball in any negotiations for their academy graduate.

But after being dropped to the bench for the 4-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, it looks as though the writing could be on the wall for Cooper, with his time at Home Park looking even more likely to be coming to an end in the coming weeks.

Wayne Rooney decision the latest twist in Michael Cooper transfer saga

Although Rooney has since gone on record to state that the decision to field Conor Hazard instead of Cooper was purely for footballing reasons, there will be plenty of reason to believe that the young goalkeeper is being preserved ahead of a move away from the club.

The Argyle shot-stopper is said to have turned down a new deal that would have made him the highest earner at the club earlier this summer, and with less than 12 months on his current contract, a move away from Devon looks like the likely option at this moment in time.

Having already expressed his desire to bring his time at Home Park to an end, the continued interest from the Blades will only have turned Cooper’s head even more so, and a below-par pre-season campaign will only have added fuel to the fire that his interests lie elsewhere.

Speaking to Plymouth Live after the defeat at Hillsborough, Rooney said: "As I have said before there has been bids for him, but them bids haven't reached the valuation which the club want so from our point of view that's where we stand. The decision today was purely based on what I have seen in pre-season.

"Of course for Michael as well it's not an easy moment for him. There is a lot of speculation. I'm sure he's aware of what's happening and the bids we are receiving so I think firstly I need players who are fully motivated and committed to play."

The Argyle boss also went on to state that his desire is for the goalkeeper to remain at the club for the foreseeable future, which only adds to the questionable decision to keep him away from first-team matters.

Rooney continued: “I think as a football club we do need to make a decision. Obviously the bids we have received are not of the valuation.

"I think it's important for me to say I really want Michael to stay. I think he's a fantastic goalkeeper but sometimes it gets taken out of the manager's hands as well in terms of what conversations have been had with Michael and the club.

Michael Cooper's Plymouth Argyle Championship Stats 2023/24 (FotMob) Appearances 19 Goals conceded 24 Clean sheets 6 Shots faced 85 xGOT faced 27.7 Save percentage 72.1% Goals prevented 3.70

"So I hope he is (with Argyle after the summer transfer window). Can I say I'm 100 per cent confident? Probably not."

With that in mind, it looks as if the next three weeks could be pivotal in Argyle’s 24/25 season, with their shot-stopper’s future needing to be decided as quickly as possibly to ensure that they can add to the squad and bolster their defensive options.

Conor Hazard performance proves Plymouth Argyle will need to find Michael Cooper replacement ASAP

Rooney’s tenure as Argyle boss started in the worst possible manner on Sunday, as the Greens went down 4-0 to Sheffield Wednesday in a lacklustre away day in Yorkshire.

Cooper’s omission had a clear effect on the game plan from the first whistle, with the Pilgrims failing to build out from the back due to Conor Hazard’s inability to play with the ball at his feet.

As excellent as Cooper is at keeping the ball out of the back of the net, his composure in possession is paramount to Argyle building attacks from the back, and once that presence goes, the whole thing falls apart from back to front.

As a result, Hazard was resorting to wayward long balls, and the defensive line looked shaky and unwilling to share possession with him at times, which was a recipe for disaster against Danny Rohl’s well-drilled pressing side.

There will no doubt be plenty of knee-jerking about the opening day defeat, but a goalkeeper with quick-thinking and top distribution would help to transform this Argyle side massively, with Hazard proving he isn’t capable of what is asked with the style of play implemented by the Pilgrims at this moment in time.

With Bolton Wanderer’s Nathan Baxter earmarked as a potential replacement for Cooper, it would surely be in Argyle’s best interests to get the deal over the line sooner rather than later, and get a ball-playing goalkeeper who is willing to put on the shirt and perform to the best of his ability for the club.

That man doesn’t seem to be Cooper or Hazard at this moment in time, and the Pilgrims need to act quickly to rectify the issue before it is too late.