The battle to keep Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper at Home Park looks set to be a fascinating saga as the summer transfer window progresses.

After the shot-stopper is said to have rejected a deal to become the highest-paid player at the club earlier in the off-season, there has been plenty of speculation about where his future lies in the coming weeks.

Sheffield United and Crystal Palace are both said to have interest in the 24-year-old, with The Sun journalist Alan Nixon claiming that the Blades had made an approach for the Greens’ number one over the weekend, but the Yorkshire side didn’t meet the £3 million asking price.

Argyle boss Wayne Rooney has since come out to say that the glovesman will be in his match day squad for the 24/25 season curtain-raiser against Sheffield Wednesday next weekend, while he believes Cooper is worth a lot more than the reported transfer fee as stated in the press.

After hearing the Pilgrims’ boss speak so bullishly about their ‘keeper’s future, Argyle fans will be hoping that mindset stays true throughout the summer transfer window, as they look to keep hold of one of their prized assets.

Wayne Rooney dismissed Michael Cooper transfer speculation amid Sheffield United, Crystal Palace interest

With less than 12 months remaining on his current deal in Devon, there was always going to be a number of clubs interested in Cooper this summer, but Argyle continue to play hardball with their academy graduate.

The hard decisions will have to be made regarding their number one this summer, with the temptation to cash in on their top talent weighed up against how much he can offer the side if he saw out the remainder of his current deal on the south coast.

Rooney continues to lay out Argyle’s current stance on their shot-stopper though, with his latest comments signalling that there haven’t been any updates on Cooper’s future.

Speaking to the Plymouth Herald, the Greens boss said: "Truthfully, not as far as I'm aware, and I think he's worth a lot more than £3m as well. As I keep saying, Coops is here, he's happy, he will be in our squad for the first game of the season, no doubt about that.

"I'm not saying we are looking for any amount of money, I think he's such an important player for us. We want him here.

Michael Cooper's stats for Plymouth Argyle in 2023/24, as per FotMob Appearances 19 Goals conceded 24 Clean sheets 6 Shots faced 85 xGOT faced 27.7 Save percentage 72.1% Goals prevented 3.70

"He's aware of that, his agent is aware of that. You can see the reception he gets from the fans, they want him here, and since I have been at the club I have had no indication from Michael Cooper that he won't be here."

Plymouth Argyle fans will be hoping the Pilgrims stay firm on Michael Cooper stance

While Rooney’s words will be reassuring in the short-term, the only time Argyle fans will be convinced that Cooper is still theirs will be the second the transfer window slams shut.

While the Devon outfit are no longer the club that need to sell their top talents at the earliest opportunity to earn some cash, there will still be plenty of uncertainty over their goalkeeper’s future for the month ahead.

Having featured in every game of Argyle’s pre-season campaign so far, the 24-year-old is undoubtedly in Rooney’s plans for the season ahead, despite his glaring error in a 2-1 victory to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

Having received a ball at the back, Cooper’s pass from his own penalty area was cut out, leading to the Gas’ opener from Promise Omochere at the Memorial Stadium.

Having still got 90 minutes in the tank, Argyle continue to not bat a single eyelid regarding any transfer talk regarding their man between the sticks, and the Green Army will be hoping that stance remains for the remainder of August, and that the Pilgrims stick to their word for the weeks ahead.