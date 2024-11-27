During Sir Alex Ferguson’s 27 years in charge at Old Trafford, Manchester United were synonymous with fighting until the end, and producing many a dramatic moment in the final stages of their years of domination.

‘Fergie Time’ was feared by players and supporters of opposition teams alike, as everybody knew the Red Devils would summon depths of energy and desire from nowhere in the hope of rescuing a point, or claiming all three.

During his time under the Scot, Wayne Rooney netted 26 times in the final 15 minutes of Premier League matches, with that never-say-die attitude helping earn his side valuable points on the way to top flight titles, as he kept his nerve when he needed it most.

Since hanging up his boots and turning to the dugout himself, the Plymouth Argyle boss has seen the spirit of Fergie rise up at Home Park in recent weeks, with the Pilgrims being treated to plenty of late drama at the Theatre of Greens.

Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle continue to defy the odds with late Home Park drama

You only have to look at the recent 2-2 draw with Watford at Home Park to see the latest episode of ‘Rooney Time’, as Andre Gray curled in a strike from nowhere to rescue a point in a match where Argyle were severely second best all over the park.

The same man had already levelled matters in the first-half after Vakoun Bayo’s opener, before Ryan Porteus gave the visitors the advantage once again after a well-worked set-piece routine.

But as has so often been the case this season, the Pilgrims just didn’t know when they were beaten, with Gray beating Daniel Bachmann all ends up to earn his side a point in the most unlikely of circumstances.

It has got to the point where the Green Army are almost expectant of something to happen in the dying seconds, with hope never being extinguished until the final whistle is blown, such is their knack for changing the outcome of a game late into injury time.

In fact, no other side comes close to the Devon side when it comes to late goals at home this season, with seven strikes in the last ten minutes of matches at Home Park majorly changing the outlook of their season so far.

What they may lack in quality they certainly make up for in desire and belief, with Joe Edwards getting the first of the season in a 3-2 win over Sunderland, as the club captain pounced on a loose ball in the penalty area to claim his side’s first league win of the campaign.

Ibrahim Cissoko then put the gloss on a 3-1 win over Luton Town with a stoppage-time strike, before Morgan Whittaker’s late header earned another dramatic win over Blackburn Rovers.

Plymouth Argyle's late Home Park Championship goals 24/25 (Soccerbase) Game Goalscorer(s) Time of Goal Plymouth Argyle 3-2 Sunderland Joe Edwards 90+ Plymouth Argyle 3-1 Luton Town Ibrahim Cissoko 90+ Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Blackburn Rovers Morgan Whittaker 90+ Plymouth Argyle 3-3 Preston North End Andre Gray, Morgan Whittaker 82, 90+ Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Portsmouth Michael Obafemi 82 Plymouth Argyle 2-2 Watford Andre Gray 90+

Two late goals rescued a point in a humdinger against Preston North End, as the Greens fought from 3-0 down to claim a point, with Gray getting his first goal for the club with a well-taken header, before Whittaker was on hand once again to be the man to save the day in front of the onlooking Janners.

Michael Obafemi was the man to take the plaudits in a 1-0 win over Portsmouth, as his late strike earned all three points, before Gray took his turn to steal the limelight last time out, making it six straight league games in which Argyle have scored after the 80th minute to change the dynamic of a game.

In total, those late goals have earned the Pilgrims eight points already this season, as they continue to pull something out of nothing to salvage matters when many may have written them off, and that in itself can prove vital over the course of the season, but while it is coming up trumps right now, it cannot be relied upon time and time again.

Plymouth Argyle late show is not sustainable

While Argyle fans must be loving the late drama at Home Park at the minute, they would give everything to have a game wrapped up with 30 minutes to go, and three points comfortably in the bag.

Only in the victory over Luton have Argyle won a game by more than one goal this season, and that was also secured by a last minute Cissoko strike, which proves just how much their games balance on a knife edge throughout the 90 minutes.

While Rooney continues to try to implement his brand of football into his squad, it is telling that his side seem to score the most goals when chaos ensues in the final stages of matches, as the age plan almost seems to go out the window as the seconds tick down.

There are only so many times a side can get themselves out of jail, and Argyle could well be using all their fortune early in the campaign, and with such a long way in the season to go, there is every chance the late drama starts to dry up before too long.

Once the dramatic winners and equalisers fail to find the back of the net, the Greens could well find themselves in big trouble, with their away form absolutely laughable at this moment in time, as a 6-1 defeat to Norwich City proves in midweek.

Just three first-half goals at Home Park this season also tells its own story, with Rooney’s side often finding themselves trailing and needing to rely on the late, late show, rather than commanding matches on their own turf, and putting themselves into the ascendency before the opposition gets a chance to do so.

Only Queens Park Rangers have held a lead for less time than Argyle this season, with just 12% of game time seeing them with the advantage, while no other team has been behind for as long, with 44% of minutes on the field seeing them chase a deficit.

They say it’s not how you start but how you finish, and Rooney has lived out that adage to the extreme so far this season, with that Old Trafford attitude emanating into the Home Park dressing room.

Whether it is more by luck than judgement remains to be seen, but the dramatic Devon displays continue to save the Argyle boss's managerial career, with no shortage of drama in the southwest.