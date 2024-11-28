This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Plymouth Argyle have been backed to strike a loan deal for Liverpool's highly-rated teenage striker Jayden Danns, who has re-emerged as a transfer target for January following a failed summer move and appears poised to temporarily depart Anfield.

The Pilgrims have arguably outperformed expectations in the Championship thus far this season under Wayne Rooney, who has also started to prove doubters wrong after arriving in the off-season to much division following his dismal spell with Birmingham City.

Plymouth's decision to appoint Rooney certainly represented a gamble at the time given just how low his stock was, and while the campaign has been far from unhitched, they're certainly in with a shot of securing survival for the second season running.

Plymouth Argyle, Wayne Rooney's transfer interest in Liverpool's Jayden Danns

According to a recent report from The Sun's Alan Nixon - via his Patreon account - Plymouth have rekindled their interest in Danns' signature ahead of the winter window.

Back in the summer, Plymouth were reported to be interested in Danns by TEAMtalk, who named Rooney as a "big admirer" of the highly-rated 18-year-old striker. However, it was later revealed that a deal couldn't be struck as he stayed put at Liverpool after suffering a back injury, which would've come as a huge blow to the player in question given his stellar first-team breakthrough last time out.

The young striker marked his second-ever match in front of the Anfield crowd with a spectacular brace from the bench to inspire a 3-0 triumph over Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup back in February, although he does appear some way from first-team contention under Arne Slot.

Jayden Danns' 23/24 stats for Liverpool, as per FotMob Competition Appearances Goals Premier League 2 0 FA Cup 1 2 EFL Cup 1 0 UEFA Europa League 1 0

Liverpool have exhibited marvelous form under the Dutchman so far, having already gained an eight-point margin over second-placed Manchester City after just 12 matches of the new top-flight season. That, coupled with the array of attacking options at Slot's disposal of course, means that opportunities are going to prove hard to come by in the second half of the campaign for Danns, who would likely benefit from a loan move.

Plymouth Argyle urged to strike Jayden Danns agreement

Following the reveal of Plymouth's retained interest in Danns, we asked our resident Argyle fan pundit Chris if he would be happy with the signing.

Chris voiced his excitement over the youngster, although he believes his addition would prompt a tactical shift from Rooney, who would perhaps need to change to a striker pairing in order to accommodate his options.

"With the January transfer window rapidly approaching, there are already several rumours flying about regarding what Argyle and Wayne Rooney are planning," Chris told Football League World.

"One of those names that has recently appeared in both the national and local media is 18-year-old striker Jayden Danns.

"Danns has appeared for Liverpool's first team on several occasions, which adds positive credentials to a possible loan signing.

"He's recently recovered from a back injury and although there's a possibility that Liverpool may want to keep him there in order to assist with the first team, there's also the possibility they'll consider loaning him out in order for him to get back on his feet and gain valuable experience in the rest of the season.

"If we were able to snatch him up on a loan signing, it most certainly would be a positive move as Rooney already stipulated when he joined that he's very keen to promote young players in the squad. However, what that may mean is stronger competition for the striker role, with soon-to-be-returning Mohamed Tijani, Ryan Hardie and Michael Obafemi all fighting for a place.

"With the inclusion of Danns, this may be a more stringent fight. However, with Andre Gray potentially going to be signing a contract extension - which many Argyle fans would believe to be a great positive - it may be that we would look to consider two strikers upfront, rather than our traditional lone striker."