Plymouth Argyle boss lauded Andre Gray's first goal on Friday night as "world class", as his brace helped the Pilgrims secure a 2-2 draw against Watford.

Things could've been much worse for Argyle at Home Park, as they were heading for a defeat before Gray popped up in the 96th minute to salvage what could prove to be a huge point in their battle to beat the drop.

In fact, both of Gray's goals on Friday night served to level the scores, as his first half volley cancelled out Watford's peculiar firs-half opener, in which the Hornets fans at the other end of the pitch were unaware their side had actually scored.

It perhaps wasn't a great surprise to see Gray pop up with a late equaliser, as it was actually Plymouth's sixth game in a row at Home Park to see at least one goal scored after the 80th minute, and their never-say-die attitude is undoubtedly helping their battle against relegation.

But while his second goal earned Argyle a point, Rooney was more impressed with his first one.

Wayne Rooney hails Plymouth Argyle talisman Andre Gray

There's no doubting that Gray possesses goalscoring prowess at this level, and his scoring record in undoubted, but his technical ability does often come into question.

However, he proved last night that he evidently has that in abundance, and Rooney was quick to point out just how good a goal his first one was.

The Plymouth boss said: "His second goal is a fantastic finish but I think the first goal is world class. I know how difficult that is - the technique, the concentration you need with the ball coming over your shoulder.

"I'm delighted for Andre. I was going to take him off actually not too long before the second goal but made the decision to leave him on because he can have a moment. I felt we would put a few more direct balls into the box and he maybe could have an impact, and thankfully he did with a great finish."

It was an extra special evening for Gray, who was signed by Watford back in 2017 for a rumoured £18.5m, and certainly didn't hold back when celebrating his brace on Friday, but Rooney felt his celebrations were warranted.

"Of course it means something a little bit different playing against a former club. I was surprised really the reception he got from the Watford fans," Rooney added.

"I thought that was a bit disrespectful considering what he did for the club. Karma comes back sometimes. He has scored two fantastic goals against his former club so I'm sure that will hurt the Watford fans and make their journey home a lot less enjoyable."

Andre Gray may have already earned himself a fresh Plymouth Argyle extension

Gray signed for Plymouth on a short-term deal back in October, but with his current deal due to expire in January, he's currently auditioning for a new contract.

He's only started two games for Argyle, but he's done himself no harm so far and is in fact their joint-top scorer with three goals, so it would appear likely he'll be getting an extension to his deal in the coming weeks.

Andre Gray's Championship record (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assist Points per game average 150 57 20 1.76

His goalscoring pedigree at this level is undoubted, and after his brace served as a further nudge to the Plymouth hierarchy, Rooney made his thoughts clear.

"We have got a lot of games coming up from now until January and we will sit down, of course, and have a conversation in how we move forward," Rooney said on Gray's situation.

"You can see the quality he has got and the importance he's having on the team. I'm sure there will be conversations before January and we will see where they get to."

Rooney will be acutely aware that his ability to conjure something up could be key in their battle to beat the drop as he continues to tinker with his side to find a winning formula.

Having a striker with a one in three strike rate at this level will certainly help his quest to do so.