Highlights Wayne Rooney believes Michael Cooper is worth more than £3 million; he will be in Plymouth's squad for the upcoming game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield United showed interest but did not meet Argyle's asking price for Cooper; Crystal Palace also sees him as a replacement option.

Plymouth may consider selling Cooper soon to avoid losing him for free next summer; his potential as a Premier League goalkeeper is tempting.

Wayne Rooney has said that Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper is worth "a lot more than £3 million," following reported interest in him from Sheffield United and Crystal Palace.

The boss of the Pilgrims told Plymouth Live that Cooper is going to be part of the squad for their opening game of the 2024/25 campaign against Sheffield Wednesday.

The keeper was reported, by the Sun's Alan Nixon, to be a potential transfer target for both the Blades and Crystal Palace. United, who are back in the second tier after just one season in the Premier League, are without a clear first choice shot-stopper. They released Wes Foderingham and want to move Ivo Grbic on if a good offer comes in.

They are said to have made an approach to Plymouth but Nixon reported that they did not meet Argyle's asking price of £3 million.

Cooper is seen as a good replacement option for 31-year-old Sam Johnstone at Selhurst Park, as per the Sun journalist, but are yet to make an offer for the 24-year-old.

Wayne Rooney's Michael Cooper transfer statement

The former Birmingham City boss isn't planning on not having the young glovesman for the upcoming campaign. He didn't confirm or deny any of the details of Nixon's report.

"Truthfully, not as far as I'm aware, and I think he's worth a lot more than £3m as well," Rooney said to Plymouth Live. "As I keep saying, Coops is here, he's happy, he will be in our squad for the first game of the season, no doubt about that.

"I'm not saying we are looking for any amount of money, I think he's such an important player for us. We want him here. He's aware of that, his agent is aware of that.

"You can see the reception he gets from the fans, they want him here, and since I have been at the club I have had no indication from Michael Cooper that he won't be here."

The Plymouth outlet previously reported that the keeper had turned down a new contract offer in June, which would have seen him become the highest paid player in the club's history. He was estimated, by Capology, to be on £3,500 per week last season - over £1,300 less than the club's reported average salary for players in that campaign.

His current deal expires next summer, meaning that he could leave for free then, which may put the pressure on the Pilgrims to consider decent financial offers now rather than risk getting nothing for him this time next year.

Cooper has started all of Plymouth's pre-season games so far, ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, including on Tuesday night against Bristol Rovers.

Plymouth may have to cash in on Cooper while they can

If the 24-year-old turned down the best contract that any Argyle player would have ever had, then there's got to be some fear about losing him for nothing next summer.

The potential of becoming a Premier League goalkeeper, after just finishing outside the relegation zone in the Championship, will be a very tempting prospect, and you've got to wonder whether that prospective move to the top flight influenced his decision to reject Plymouth's offer.

In the 19 league games that he played and started last season, he was a brilliant asset for the Devon-based side.

Michael Cooper's 23/24 Championship stats Apps 19 Clean sheets 6 Goals conceded per game 1.3 Saves per game 3.3 (72%) Goals prevented 3.7 Penalties saved 1/2 Stats taken from Sofascore

The interest in him, if he continues on this trajectory, is only going to build and build. There may come a point, if they lose faith in getting Cooper to agree to a new deal, that they bite the bullet and take the money while they can.