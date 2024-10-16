You could almost hear the whole city of Plymouth collectively wincing as they heard the news break of an apparent injury to Ibrahim Cissoko last week.

The Argyle loanee was removed from the Dutch under-21 squad ‘due to injury’ ahead of their clashes with Mexico and Sweden over the international break, with the attacking talent returning to Devon instead of featuring for his country.

Since then, there has been very little in terms of updates surrounding the 21-year-old, who already has three goals since joining the club on loan from Ligue 1 side Toulouse in the summer.

Whether the winger will be available for this weekend’s trip to Cardiff City remains to be seen, with Wayne Rooney hoping to have one of his key attacking threats at his disposal for the trip to Wales.

Ibrahim Cissoko’s early Plymouth Argyle impact

Cissoko has been the standout of Argyle’s summer recruitment so far this season, with the enigmatic wide man leaving defenders struggling to deal with his unpredictability and quick-thinking on the left-hand side.

Whether he is racing towards the byline, or cutting inside and unleashing an effort towards goal, the young star has proven he has what it takes to be a top talent at the level, and has significantly improved the Pilgrims’ attacking threat since last season.

Having been part of the side that were demolished 4-0 by Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day, Cissoko has played his part in re-establishing the Greens’ credentials as an exciting Championship outfit, with his influence playing a massive part in his side’s efforts in the final third.

After grabbing his side’s fist goal of the season in a 1-1 draw with Hull City, the former NEC Nijmegen man has gone from strength to strength as he adapts to his new surroundings, with a match-winning brace against Luton Town only adding to his reputation.

Ibrahim Cissoko Plymouth Argyle stats (FBRef) (Championship appearances only) Appearances 9 Starts 8 Goals 3 Assists 1 (Figures correct as of October 15th, 2024)

Not only is it his direct impact that is helping Argyle going forward, but his tendency to attract defenders towards him leaves his teammates with more room to work with in the final third, and leaving Morgan Whittaker and Rami Al Hajj with space to exploit and work their magic.

Ibrahim Cissoko injury could hamper Plymouth Argyle attacking output

Cissoko has started all but one of the Greens’ Championship matches so far this season, and the one he didn’t begin was where he came on to make all the difference against the Hatters.

That day, Michael Obafemi started on the wing in his place, with Ryan Hardie chosen to start up top, with the industry of the Burnley loanee helping his side maintain a solidity out of possession, while also having a pacy outlet on the flanks.

The fear for Rooney and the Green Army will be if Cissoko is out for any considerable portion of time, with Argyle’s lack of depth likely to catch up with them in the months to come, and leave them in a similar predicament to the previous campaign.

While the likes of Mustapha Bundu and Callum Wright are competent footballers in their own right, their impact on second tier matches hasn’t always been revolutionary, and leaves Argyle a much more functional team than the exciting brand of football that Rooney is trying to instil in his new surroundings.

Freddie Issaka could also earn a recall to first-team matters if required, but with the teenager still being so raw at the level, relying on the Welsh youth international wouldn’t be the wisest move at this stage.

Therefore, Cissoko’s availability will be imperative to Argyle’s success as the season unfolds, but with the tight lips at Home Park as it stands, we may have to wait until Saturday lunchtime to see what the extent of the Dutchman’s injury is.