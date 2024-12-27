Plymouth Argyle have taken an interest in Westerlo full-back Bryan Reynolds ahead of the January transfer window.

GOAL have also reported that the Pilgrims aren't the only team interested in the player, with Sparta Prague also attempting to sign him.

Wayne Rooney is in desperate need of another transfer window, having endured a fairly miserable first half of the 2024/25 campaign at Home Park.

Conceding at an alarming rate and sitting at the bottom end of the Championship, it's clear that they will need some defensive reinforcements if they are to give themselves the best chance of staying up.

Championship table (21st-24th) Team P GD Pts 21 Portsmouth 21 -11 20 22 Hull City 23 -11 19 23 Cardiff City 22 -16 18 24 Plymouth Argyle 22 -27 18 (Correct as of December 27th, 2024)

And they are already working on a potential deal for the January window in order to strengthen a position that they have been weak in all season.

Plymouth Argyle face battle for Bryan Reynolds

According to GOAL, Plymouth have made an approach to recruit the defender on an initial six-month loan, with the club keen to have him for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

However, they aren't the only team who have an interest in the American, with Sparta Prague also attempting to get a deal over the line for him.

Talks are expected to continue between the Czech and Belgian teams when the winter break starts in Belgium.

However, the two sides are apart in their valuation of the player, with Sparta making an initial offer of around €2m.

Having paid €3.5m to sign him from Roma, Westerlo are keen to secure a bigger fee for the 23-year-old, so the two clubs may need to compromise for a deal to be struck.

Reynolds is expected to attract more interest during the January window, and with Hull City being linked with the player during the summer, Plymouth may have to fight off English clubs to get an agreement over the line for the US international.

Plymouth Argyle must address their full-back area

Bali Mumba has been one of Plymouth's best players this term, but there's work to be done in the full-back area.

Brendon Galloway, Joe Edwards, Nathanael Ogbeta and Matthew Sorinola are also options in this area - and Saxon Earley could be another option if he's recalled from his loan at Lincoln City.

But Earley needs to go back out on loan to win more game time, Galloway has picked up many injuries in the past and Sorinola has faced plenty of criticism on social media this season.

Ogbeta has also faced criticism and hasn't played too much this season - and Edwards has been a miss during his injury troubles.

Bringing in someone like Reynolds to be an extra option could be ideal, therefore.