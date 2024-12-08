Wayne Rooney's chances of being able to spend big on the Plymouth Argyle squad in January are growing slim, according to recent reports.

Alan Nixon has reported via his Patreon that Plymouth's owners have been in talks with investors to provide the club with a financial lifeline, but that talks have been ongoing for months and are yet to be concluded.

Rooney's side are currently in the relegation zone and in desperate need of reinforcements in January as they look to move up the table, so this latest update is far from ideal.

The Pilgrims haven't won in over a month, and Rooney would surely have earmarked January as the chance to improve his squad, but it appears that the chances of being able to do that are now slim.

Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle January plans dealt a blow

Alan Nixon has reported that while the club's owners have been in talks with investors for a number of months, no deal has been completed yet, and even if it was to be completed soon it would still be unlikely that they could splash the cash in January.

The EFL will need to give clearance to the cash injection, a process that could take weeks, and with the window fast approaching it looks unlikely that Rooney will have the money in time to strengthen his squad.

After a tough couple of weeks which has seen them lose 6-1 to Norwich City and 4-0 to Bristol City in their last two games, this news is far from ideal, and leaves them in grave danger of relegation to League One.

It's well-documented that the Pilgrims don't have the financial muscle of most clubs in the division, meaning they have to be very shrewd in the market, but Rooney would have hoped for some extra money to spend in January given their precarious position, so this news will be a big blow.

A perfect storm is brewing at Plymouth Argyle

Results just haven't been good enough for Plymouth recently and news that it's unlikely that they'll be able to strengthen in January adds insult to injury.

The Pilgrims have picked up a number of wins at Home Park this season, but any feel-good factor surrounding Rooney and the club has begun to evaporate after their dismal recent results.

Championship table Position Club P GD Pts 20th QPR 19 -8 18 21st Cardiff City 18 -11 17 22nd Plymouth Argyle 18 -20 17 23rd Portsmouth 17 -9 16 24th Hull CIty 19 -10 15

If results don't improve before January, coupled with this latest update means that there could be a lot of ill-feeling towards owner Simon Hallett, and it leaves the club in a difficult position.

Things aren't going Plymouth's way recently, and supporters will be concerned by this latest transfer update.