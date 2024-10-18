Wayne Rooney will take his Plymouth Argyle side to Cardiff City this weekend, with the Greens boss looking to secure his first away win in charge of the Devon outfit.

Despite winning their last three consecutive home fixtures, the Pilgrims have just one point from their efforts on the road this season, after claiming a heroic 1-1 draw with QPR after playing over an hour with ten men.

The trip to Wales provides the perfect opportunity to get off the mark away from Home Park, with the Bluebirds currently propping up the table, having registered just one win of their own from their first nine matches of the campaign.

The Cardiff City Stadium is a place that will hold happy memories for Rooney, having experienced a rare moment of joy during his ill-fated spell in charge of Birmingham City during the previous campaign.

Cardiff City trip provides brief glimmer of hope for Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City

Having been chosen to take over the reins at St Andrew’s from the departing John Eustace, life in the Midlands was already proving tough for the former Manchester United man by the time it came to make the trip across the border.

In fact, the Blues had won just one of their first nine matches under the tutelage of their new boss, with a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday their one success, with draws against Rotherham United and Ipswich Town making it five points from a possible 27.

With the early season form under their previous boss already undone, the mood was starting to turn at St Andrew’s as the festive period approached, with Rooney already under fire as he entered his tenth game in charge of City.

But despite all the doom and gloom, the trip to the Welsh capital would be the scene of a rare victory for the Blues last season, with a Juninho Bacuna goal on the stroke of half-time making all the difference.

With both sides struggling for form in the run up to Christmas, it was anything but a classic, with John Ruddy repelling the odd effort from the home side in the early stages, before a devastating counter-attack put the visitors ahead.

Wayne Rooney Birmingham City managerial record (Transfermarkt) Matches 15 Wins 2 Draws 4 Defeats 9 Points per game 0.67 Win % 13.3%

With Siriki Dembele streaking down the right-hand side unopposed, the playmaker soon centred to find Bacuna with all the time in the world, before the Curacao international had the presence of mind to clip the ball over the onrushing Jak Alnwick, feint past another defender, before tapping in on the goal line.

In a season of misery for the Blues, the trip to Cardiff made them remember what winning felt like, and in that stunning counter, you can see glimpses of Rooney’s style of play he has since implemented at Home Park, with an incisive break carving open the hosts.

The 38-year-old may not have gone on to win another game in charge of the Blues, making that win in Wales a memorable one for the boss at the time, before being given the axe less than a month later.

Wayne Rooney will be hoping for repeat victory at Cardiff City

With that memory fresh in his mind, Rooney will be relishing a return to the Cardiff City Stadium this weekend, with a side that is full of confidence after recent results.

With victories over Sunderland, Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers at Home Park, Argyle have shown they are more than capable of holding their own at the Theatre of Greens, with the hope now that they can turn around their form on the road.

While the 4-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday has been banished from the memory, slender defeats to West Bromwich Albion and Burnley on their travels has erected their away form, although performances would suggest a win could soon be round the corner.

With the news that Ibrahim Cissoko will be fit to play, and Andre Gray in line to make his Argyle debut, the Greens will be fancying their chances against a side who are still without a permanent boss, with Erol Bulut relieved of his duties last month.

Rooney would love nothing more than to break his duck at the fifth time of asking, and history suggests that Saturday’s venue could be the perfect place to do it.