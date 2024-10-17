Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney has been handed a massive boost for this Saturday’s trip to Cardiff City, with the news that Ibrahim Cissoko will be fit for selection.

The wicked winger’s inclusion for the journey to Wales was cast into doubt over the past week, following his departure from the Dutch under-21 squad to play Mexico and Sweden due to injury.

But the Toulouse loanee is said to have recovered from the knock in time for this weekend’s trip to the Championship’s bottom side, which will be an undoubted positive for the Greens as they search for their first away win of the season.

With momentum growing after three straight wins in front of their own fans, the Argyle boss will be looking to add to the single point they have picked up from their four games on the road so far, with Cissoko’s inclusion likely to be vital to their attacking impetus.

Hearts will have been in Janner mouths after the news of Cissoko’s injury ruling him out of the recent international fixtures, with the Dutchman proving vital to Pilgrims’ attacking threat so far this season.

With three goals to his name already, the former NEC Nijmegen man has already become a fan favourite at Home Park, while his unpredictable on the flanks has left more than a few Championship defenders unable to stop him in his tracks.

Ibrahim Cissoko Plymouth Argyle stats (FBRef) Appearances 9 Starts 8 Goals 3 Assists 1 Shots/90 2.90 Shot-creating actions 29 As of 17/10/24

Therefore, his inclusion for the upcoming clash against the currently manager-less Bluebirds will be warmly welcomed, with Rooney confirming the positive news in Thursday’s press conference.

The Argyle boss told Plymouth Live: “He had a bit of a knock, it's something we have been monitoring. He has been out on the training pitch the last few days but it has been tailored. He got through today (Thursday) and I'm pretty sure he will be available for Saturday."

Brendan Galloway set to miss Plymouth Argyle action, while Andre Gray could be set for debut

While Cissoko will be ready for action, things look less positive for defender Brendan Galloway, who picked up a knock while away on international duty with Zimbabwe.

The former Luton Town man had to come off with less than half an hour played in a clash with Namibia on Monday, leaving Rooney doubtful over his inclusion for the weekend’s affair.

Related Plymouth Argyle: Individual's top-5 ranking cushioning Sheffield United transfer blow: View Daniel Grimshaw has proven himself to be an excellent pickup in the summer, as he fills the place of Michael Cooper in goal

Despite failing to start a league game since the 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers in August, Galloway [pictured] has proven himself to be able to reinforce the backline when his side need it the most, and his loss will likely leave Julio Pleguezuelo as the only reserve centre-back this weekend.

Speaking of the defender, Rooney said: “We are waiting on a scan but I think it's very unlikely he will be available for Saturday. It was on his ankle. Until we get the scan we don't know the details on it.

"He's going for a scan today and hopefully it's not too serious. I know he hasn't been playing much of late but he is an important player for us."

Finally, new recruit Andre Gray could be set for his Argyle debut this weekend, having joined on a short-term deal until January earlier in the month.

With frontman Muhamed Tijani said to be ruled out for the rest of the calendar year, Rooney turned to the former Watford man, who was previously playing in Saudi Arabia before confirming his return to the English game.

And having had a fortnight to get up to speed and acclimatised to his new surroundings the Argyle boss could be set to call on the former Premier League marksman if required.

He added:"He has been working really hard. I'm delighted to have him available for selection on Saturday."