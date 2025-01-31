This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Plymouth Argyle have started to make waves in the January transfer window in the last 24 hours, and Miron Muslic has begun to build his squad ready for the fight for survival.

The Pilgrims are currently bottom of the Championship table, seven points from safety, but a late draw against Sunderland last weekend has renewed supporters' hope that the club may just be able to claw back that gap.

Muslic's side welcome West Bromwich Albion to Devon on Saturday and they will be hoping to bounce back on their own turf after two successive defeats at Home Park and pick up their first league win of 2025.

However, Plymouth could have even more action off the pitch happening before the clash, and an exciting loanee may be heading back to his parent club before linking up with fellow second tier side Blackburn Rovers.

Verdict made on Ibrahim Cissoko's potential departure

Ibrahim Cissoko started the season excellently, and despite his team's struggles, it was clear that he was putting in the effort to try and guide them away from danger.

But, the Greens now look as though they will lose the 21-year-old, with talks with French side Toulouse ongoing, and Blackburn Rovers may just be the club that he ends his campaign at. New links to Sheffield Wednesday have also emerged.

Football League World has asked their Plymouth Fan Pundit, Chris, if he would be disappointed to see the young star head to another Championship or if he believes Muslic could bring someone with more quality.

He told FLW: "Ibrahim Cissoko, currently on loan at Argyle from French side Toulouse, is rumoured to be on his way to Blackburn Rovers, whether that be on another loan deal from Toulouse or on a permanent basis, is yet to be seen.

"The winger had a prominent start at Argyle, scoring our opening goal of the season and being a starter in many of the matches that we had at the beginning of the season. Unfortunately, he was hit by an injury which meant that he was out of the squad."

Chris continued: "This led to certain signings being brought into the squad. For example, Rami Al Hajj and more recently Michael Baidoo for £1.5m. From this, unfortunately, Cissoko has been phased out of the squad as it appears a change in shape and a change in dynamics of how we play has meant that he hasn't fit in as well as our new head coach Miron Muslic would like.

"From that, it seems likely that his loan is going to be cancelled, and he'll be returning to Toulouse and, therefore, that will help to facilitate this transfer to Blackburn Rovers.

Ibrahim Cissoko Plymouth Argyle stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 13 (9) Minutes played 666 Goals (assists) 3 (1) xG 1.49 Shots (on target) 19 (8) Pass accuracy 77.5% Chances created 11 Dribble success 51.1% Cross success 13.6% *Stats correct as of 31/01/2025

"Overall, I think many Argyle fans will miss Cissoko. However, the extra loan spot will be really beneficial in this transfer market with only a couple of days to go. Also, the benefit of having another player who will be able to fit in a position which we are weaker in rather than an attacking midfielder, which we have a few more of now, will be a big help."

Cissoko has found game time harder to come by recently

After an excellent introduction to Plymouth supporters, Cissoko was hit by a hip injury, and has made just three appearances since he was sent off against Cardiff City in October.

Getting back to full fitness has been difficult, and with game time becoming harder and harder to get, it would not be a surprise to see his loan at Home Park cut short.

While it will be a blow to see a player of his quality leave, Argyle need players who are fit and ready now to help them in their fight against relegation. They cannot rely on Cissoko to come back to full fitness in a month's time, and bringing in a new player will make the transition a lot easier for them.

Blackburn, however, can afford to give the 21-year-old the time he needs to get back to full fitness, as they have slightly more depth than Plymouth, and he has more than enough ability to shine further up the Championship table.