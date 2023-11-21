Having picked up just one point from their last three matches before the third international break of the season, Plymouth Argyle are looking to arrest their slide as they welcome Sunderland to Home Park this coming Saturday.

Despite being an exciting, attacking side, the Pilgrims have been leaking goals upon their return to the Championship and they need to bounce back quickly.

They face a tough encounter though upon their return to action as they take on Tony Mowbray's Sunderland, who have plenty of threats in the final third to think about.

Plymouth Argyle v Sunderland: Latest team news

Argyle boss Steven Schumacher's attacking options could be bolstered at the weekend with the return of Ryan Hardie.

Hardie is the club's second top goalscorer in the Championship this season behind Morgan Whittaker, having scored six times in 14 appearances, but after pulling up against Ipswich Town in late October with a hamstring issue, the Scot hasn't been seen since.

And it is not just Hardie who could return as summer signing Mustapha Bundu could also make his comeback from injuring his own hamstring in the same match at Portman Road.

Left-back Saxon Earley is closing in on the three-month recovery time from his August ankle surgery, whilst another defender in Brendan Galloway is now fit again and could make a return to the matchday squad for the first time this season.

Sunderland meanwhile picked up an unneeded issue last week when colossus centre-back Dan Ballard was injured on international duty for Northern Ireland.

Ballard injured his hamstring in the 4-0 defeat by Finland and wasn't in the squad to take on Denmark on Monday, so his involvement has to be in doubt.

Dennis Cirkin pulled up in the warm-up against Birmingham before the international break and will likely miss out too, whilst Timothee Pembele, Jay Matete, Aji Alese and Corry Evans are also still sidelined.

What time does Plymouth Argyle v Sunderland kick-off?

The Pilgrims' hosting of the Black Cats will kick off on Saturday afternoon at 3pm, meaning it will still be an early start for the sell-out away crowd travelling down from Wearside.

It will be a seven-hour trip by road for the visiting fans at the very least, and many will no doubt be making a weekend of it for the longest trip in the entire Championship of the 2023-24 season.

Is Plymouth Argyle v Sunderland on TV or to be live streamed?

As part of the UK and EFL's 3pm blackout, Argyle v Sunderland will not be on television this coming Saturday.

However, if you are a fan of either club living overseas, match passes are available to purchase from both club's websites for £10 which will give you live footage of the action from Home Park.

Plymouth Argyle v Sunderland ticket details

Sunderland, as ever, sold out their allocation pretty quickly despite the mass amount of travel involved to get down to Devon - an effort which has to be applauded.

And the same could be said for Plymouth, who according to their club website have just three singular tickets on sale in the home end, meaning that it is set to be a capacity crowd come the weekend.