Plymouth Argyle v Sunderland: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

It’s a crucial clash between two play-off contenders in League One on tomorrow afternoon when Plymouth Argyle host Sunderland in Easter Monday footballing action.

Plymouth currently sit 4th in the table after their 2-0 Good Friday defeat to Wycome Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Alex Neil’s Sunderland side sit seventh having won four of their last five in the league.

Prior to kick-off on Monday, just two points separate the two sides, with Sunderland having a game in hand over Argyle.

With that being said, here’s all you need to know ahead of the match, including latest team news, a score prediction, whether or not there is a live stream, and the time of kick-off.

Latest team news

Plymouth sound as though they may be without captain Joe Edwards for a second successive match on Monday if boss Steven Schumacher’s post-match comments on Friday were anything to go by.

However, in more positive news for the Pilgrims, Schumacher did not rule out the return of top goalscorer Ryan Hardie for Monday’s match.

Hardie has missed the last three matches for Argyle through a thigh injury.

Meanwhile for Sunderland, they could be boosted by the return of Alex Pritchard for this match, with the midfielder set to face a late fitness test. However, there are no guarantees regarding the midfielders availability.

Elsewhere, Callum Doyle, Thorben Hoffmann and Leon Dajaku all missed the Shrewbury match on Friday through illness and it remains to be seen whether or not they recover in time for the trip to Plymouth.

Score prediction

Alex Neil’s side have been brilliant recently, however, all good runs must come to an end at some stage, and that, combined with the fact Plymouth know they need a result in this one having lost to Oxford on Friday means the home side could take all three points on Monday afternoon.

Plymouth Argyle may just have the edge in this one. 2-1 Argyle.

Is there a live stream?

Yes, there is a live stream, with the match set to be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports football from 14:45pm.

As such, the match is also available on Sky GO to customers of the service.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for the match is set for 3pm at Home Park.