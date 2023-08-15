Plymouth Argyle take on Southampton in the Championship at Home Park on Saturday.

After beating Huddersfield Town at home on the opening day and progressing to the second round of the Carabao Cup with a win over Leyton Orient last Tuesday night, the Pilgrims continued their strong start to the season as they picked up an impressive point in a 0-0 draw with Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Vakoun Bayo and Imran Louza both went close for the Hornets early on before excellent defending either side of half time from Dan Scarr denied the hosts a breakthrough as he made blocks from both Ryan Andrews and Bayo.

Argyle could have taken all three points when Adam Randall forced Daniel Bachmann into a save and Joe Edwards fired over from the rebound, but both sides had to settle for a draw after an entertaining contest.

Southampton continued their unbeaten start to the league campaign with a thrilling 4-4 draw against Norwich City at St Mary's on Saturday.

Josh Sargent headed in Jack Stacey's cross to give the Canaries an early lead, but the Saints quickly turned the game around through Jan Bednarek and Adam Armstrong's penalty.

Gabriel Sara's outstanding strike equalised for the visitors in the 23rd minute and David Wagner's side went ahead in first half stoppage time when Sara set up Jonathan Rowe to head home, but the hosts again responded, with Che Adams levelling the scores in the 57th minute.

Norwich looked to have won it with six minutes remaining when Christian Fassnacht capitalised on poor defending by Southampton and fired home, but Russell Martin's men salvaged a point through another Armstrong penalty in the seventh minute of injury time.

What is the latest Plymouth Argyle/Southampton team news?

Plymouth should be boosted by the return of defender Kaine Kesler-Hayden after he missed the game against Watford with a foot injury, while forward Mickel Miller will be available after making his comeback at Vicarage Road following an ankle injury.

Goalkeeper Michael Cooper will be out until September with a knee injury, so Conor Hazard will continue to deputise between the sticks, while defenders Brendan Galloway and Macaulay Gillesphey also remain sidelined.

Southampton have been dealt a huge blow with the news that midfielder Will Smallbone will be out for months rather than weeks after he was forced off late on against Norwich.

Smallbone's absence further depletes Martin's midfield options after James Ward-Prowse completed a move to West Ham United, while Romeo Lavia is expected to depart for Chelsea.

Winger Samuel Edozie is also doubtful after he was substituted early in the second half on Saturday, but Martin revealed after the game that he was taken off as a precaution.

Both managers will provide the latest team news updates in their pre-match press conferences later this week.

Plymouth will play their opening Championship fixture at home.

Is Plymouth Argyle v Southampton on TV?

The game will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football on Saturday afternoon.

Highlights will be available on the English Football League Highlights show on ITV4 at 9pm on Saturday night.

Plymouth Argyle v Southampton tickets

Tickets are no longer available for the game, with both home and away supporters selling out their allocation.

What time does Plymouth Argyle v Southampton kick off?

The game kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday afternoon.