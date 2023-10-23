Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday were promoted out of League One alongside each other last season.

Argyle clinched the title whereas Wednesday got the job done in the play-offs and now the pair are set to go toe-to-toe for the first time since returning to the Championship.

New Owls’ boss Danny Rohl saw his side lose late on against Watford on the weekend, a defeat that leaves them nine points away from 21st-placed Argyle who drew 0-0 away at West Bromwich Albion.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the clash between Plymouth and Wednesday.

Plymouth Argyle v Sheffield Wednesday latest team news

The travelling Plymouth Argyle fans were treated to the return of Michael Cooper at The Hawthorns.

Cooper had been absent for over eight months, having sustained a cruciate ligament tear against Wednesday of all teams last season. You'd expect Cooper to start again in midweek.

Lewis Gibson also started against the Baggies following a period in the treatment room, his last appearance being the 6-2 thrashing of Norwich City in September.

The former Everton man partnered Dan Scarr at centre-back with the Argyle boss opting for a four-at-the-back system, Julio Pleguezuelo dropping to the bench as a result.

On the flipside, Danny Rohl made wholesale changes for his first game at the helm with goalkeeper Cameron Dawson, defender Dominic Iorfa and forward Callum Paterson being the only three to retain their starting spots from the draw with Huddersfield Town.

Barry Bannan, Josh Windass and Mohamed Diaby all missed the draw with Huddersfield ahead of the international break. Bannan and Windass, who were both suffering with muscle injuries, started the game on the weekend against Watford and so are back in the mix. Diaby, who is on loan from Portimonense, was the only absentee at Vicarage Road.

Plymouth Argyle v Sheffield Wednesday on TV

Preston North End v Southampton and Stoke City v Leeds United are the two Championship games selected to be shown on Sky Sports channels but the game at Home Park will be available on the red button.

As the fixture doesn’t clash with Saturday the 3:00pm blackout though, both Argyle and Wednesday will be showing the game via their respective iFollow channels with audio commentary being available as well.

Plymouth Argyle v Sheffield Wednesday ticket news

This game is taking place in Plymouth at Home Park and there are a limited number of tickets still available for the Green Army to purchase.

Tickets can be bought in the Mayflower Grandstand with a few others popping up elsewhere.

Meanwhile, at the time of writing, there are 40 seats still up for grabs for travelling Sheffield Wednesday fans ahead of this mid-week clash.

Plymouth Argyle v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

The match between Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday kicks off at 19:45 BST on Wednesday 25th October.