Plymouth Argyle v Sheffield Wednesday: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

There’s a big game towards the top of the League One table at Home Park on Saturday afternoon, as Plymouth Argyle host Sheffield Wednesday.

The home team go into the game third in the current standings, after taking 15 points from seven league games so far this season.

Meanwhile, the Owls sit just one place behind their hosts on Saturday, with 13 points to their name from their seven outings since the start of the campaign.

As a result, this could be an opportunity for one of these sides to lay down a marker in the promotion race, in what is still an early part of this battle for a place in the Championship.

That means there could be plenty of questions to be asked about this meeting, and we’ve taken a look at some of them, right here.

What’s the latest team news?

It looks as though both sides could be without three first-team players for Saturday afternoon’s meeting.

For Plymouth, centre back James Bolton, as well as wing-backs Conor Grant and Mickel Miller, are the current fitness concerns.

Akin Famewo is a long term absentee for Wednesday meanwhile, with fellow centre back Ben Heneghan also a doubt.

Midfielder Dennis Adeniran missed last week’s game with a knee problem, and it has been reported he has had to undergo a procedure on that issue, which could keep him out for several weeks.

Score prediction?

This certainly has the potential to be a tight game, given what is at stake between two very good teams.

Plymouth however, have a perfect record at home in the league this season, while Wednesday are coming off the back of defeat to another promotion hopeful in Barnsley.

That could give the home side the edge here: Plymouth 1-0 Wednesday.

Is there a live stream?

Due to the time of kick-off, and broadcasting regulations, the game will not be streamed live in the UK.

Highlights will be shown as part of the EFL Highlights show on ITV4 at 9:00pm on Saturday night, and at 11:20am on ITV1 on Sunday morning.

What time is kick-off?

The match is set to kick-off at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon at Home Park.

Plymouth claimed 3-0 wins over Wednesday in this fixture in both the league and FA Cup last season.